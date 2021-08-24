What’s up Port Huron: Local events calendar

(PORT HURON, MI) Live events are lining up on the Port Huron calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Port Huron:

Tea & Tarot- $5 per person Port Huron, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 1830 Pine Grove Ave, Port Huron, MI

Join us for an afternoon of Tea and Tarot! Bring your tarot deck , favorite tea cup and lets explore while we enjoy a pot of tea. Cost will be $5/ person.

Horse drawn carriage ride down the Thomas Edison Parkway Port Huron, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: Thomas Edison Parkway, Port Huron, MI 48060

Take a Horse drawn carriage ride down the Thomas Edison Parkway

Basic Life Support (BLS) CPR/AED for Healthcare Providers Port Huron, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Address: 309 Grand River Ave, Port Huron, MI

This is the American Heart Association CPR/AED certification for Healthcare Providers or Basic Life Support (BLS) Class starts at 8:30 am and is held at Tri-Hospital EMS, 309 Grand River Ave, Port...

Acrylic pour class 3 Port Huron, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 1219 Military Street, Port Huron, MI 48060

I will be showing you how to do 2 acrylic pour paintings. No artistic skills required just bring your friends for messy fun!

Stained Glass For Beginners (Dungeons and Dragons themed) Port Huron, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 1219 Military Street, Port Huron, MI 48060

Learn to foil and solder a D20 in this nerdy, 2 hour class for first time students.