Cedar City calendar: Events coming up

(CEDAR CITY, UT) Live events are coming to Cedar City.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Cedar City area:

SUU VS UC SAN DIEGO Cedar City, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:05 PM

SUU VS UC SAN DIEGO Hosted By Southern Utah Soccer. Event starts at Tue Aug 31 2021 at 04:05 pm and happening at Cedar City., Second match at home is coming up quick and we need you there...

Open Grove Ceremony Cedar City, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Address: 5472 N 3575 W, Cedar City, UT

Join us in the Grove for Sunday Desert Sage Witchcraft💖💖💖 $10 Donation

Utah Shakespeare Festival - Ragtime Cedar City, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 35 S 300 W, Cedar City, UT

Please call before attending any community events. It is likely that they will be postponed or canceled as a result of the coronavirus. You can find CDC coronavirus information at...

UROHC Overdose Public Safety /Public Health Summit Cedar City, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 351 West University Boulevard, Cedar City, UT 84720

The UROHC Public Safety/Health Summit will bring together law enforcement, first responders, and public health professionals to discuss OUD.

Apollo's Army Cedar City, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Address: 90 W Hoover Ave, Cedar City, UT

Life's Worth Living Foundation Veteran Suicide Prevention Benefit 🇺🇸 Saturday 🇺🇸 August 28th 🇺🇸 9pm Featuring The Tom Proctor Band Live at Mikes Tavern! 🇺🇸 This concert will benefit...