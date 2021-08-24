Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cedar City, UT

Cedar City calendar: Events coming up

Posted by 
Cedar City Times
Cedar City Times
 7 days ago

(CEDAR CITY, UT) Live events are coming to Cedar City.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Cedar City area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21UNeB_0bbPeg3Q00

SUU VS UC SAN DIEGO

Cedar City, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:05 PM

SUU VS UC SAN DIEGO Hosted By Southern Utah Soccer. Event starts at Tue Aug 31 2021 at 04:05 pm and happening at Cedar City., Second match at home is coming up quick and we need you there...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Pz6Zj_0bbPeg3Q00

Open Grove Ceremony

Cedar City, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Address: 5472 N 3575 W, Cedar City, UT

Join us in the Grove for Sunday Desert Sage Witchcraft💖💖💖 $10 Donation

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yP0xh_0bbPeg3Q00

Utah Shakespeare Festival - Ragtime

Cedar City, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 35 S 300 W, Cedar City, UT

Please call before attending any community events. It is likely that they will be postponed or canceled as a result of the coronavirus. You can find CDC coronavirus information at...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22auUP_0bbPeg3Q00

UROHC Overdose Public Safety /Public Health Summit

Cedar City, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 351 West University Boulevard, Cedar City, UT 84720

The UROHC Public Safety/Health Summit will bring together law enforcement, first responders, and public health professionals to discuss OUD.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QTEcG_0bbPeg3Q00

Apollo's Army

Cedar City, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Address: 90 W Hoover Ave, Cedar City, UT

Life's Worth Living Foundation Veteran Suicide Prevention Benefit 🇺🇸 Saturday 🇺🇸 August 28th 🇺🇸 9pm Featuring The Tom Proctor Band Live at Mikes Tavern! 🇺🇸 This concert will benefit...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Cedar City Times

Cedar City Times

Cedar City, UT
62
Followers
197
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

With Cedar City Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
City
Cedar City, UT
Cedar City, UT
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tavern#Witchcraft#Ut Join#Cdc#Oud#Ut Life
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Desert
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
CNN

The Texas abortion law is a reminder of the Supreme Court stakes for Democrats

(CNN) — Sometimes doing nothing can be hugely impactful. That's exactly what happened late Tuesday night, when the Supreme Court refused to intercede to block Texas' restrictive abortion law, making it the most stringent of its kind to go into effect. The law, which was signed by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in May, bans abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected, which can be before women even know they are pregnant. Opponents of the new law say it would outlaw 85% of abortions in the state.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy