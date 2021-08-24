Cancel
Lamar Jackson Reacts To Wide Receivers Missing Practice Time

The Baltimore Ravens prioritized getting help at wide receiver during the offseason, hoping it could help Lamar Jackson in the passing game. So far, not so good. The Ravens offense, particularly the passing game, hasn’t had much time to develop on-field chemistry ahead of the 2021 season. Jackson missed time for COVID-related issues at the start of preseason camp. He’s since returned from an extended absence, but now his receivers are having complications getting on the practice field.

