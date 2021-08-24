What’s up Sandusky: Local events calendar

(SANDUSKY, OH) Sandusky has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Sandusky area:

The Great Affairs at Cedar Point in Sandusky, OH Sandusky, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 1 Cedar Point Dr, Sandusky, OH

The Great Affairs at Cedar Point in Sandusky, OH at Cedar Point, 1 Cedar Point Dr, Sandusky, United States on Fri Aug 27 2021 at 03:00 pm

Synergy Conference 2021 Sandusky, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 7000 Kalahari Drive, Sandusky, OH 44870

Synergy is a great place to learn from others as well as get the most up to date information in the DD field. Our focus is NOT about politic

National Association of Black Defenders Inc. & EXPO, H20 Hair Care Show Sandusky, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 02:00 AM

Address: 1215 Pierce Street, Sandusky, OH 44870

A two day event includes seminar with workshops put on by National Association of Black Defenders Inc. & Hair Show EXPO, Vendors are invited

Kalahari End of Summer Getaway Sandusky, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 7000 Kalahari Dr, Sandusky, OH

Kalahari End of Summer Getaway at Kalahari Resorts, 7000 Kalahari Drive, Sandusky, OH 44870, Sandusky, United States on Thu Aug 26 2021 at 12:00 pm to Sat Aug 28 2021 at 03:00 pm

Slow Flow — Holistic Yoga & Nutrition Sandusky, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 01:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Address: 207 W Water St, Sandusky, OH

Class Information Slow Flow for All Levels Tuesday 4:30 PM Class Description Yoga flow is an all-level class that cultivates a strong body and a calm mind. It is a series of sequenced asanas that...