A M King Welcomes David Sawicki as Business Unit Leader

By GroundBreak Staff Report
groundbreakcarolinas.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCharlotte, NC — Integrated Design-Build firm A M King is adding to its leadership team with the appointment of David Sawicki as Business Unit Leader. Sawicki brings a wealth of experience to the role, with nearly 25 years in the construction industry managing projects through both Design-Build and Construction Management. He will work closely with A M King’s Design-Build teams to exceed all client expectations relating to project delivery.

