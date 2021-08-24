Wheeling events calendar

(WHEELING, WV) Live events are lining up on the Wheeling calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Wheeling area:

LOL Comedy Weekend Starring Keith Alberstadt & Aaron Kleiber Wheeling, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

😂 LOL Comedy Weekend Starring Keith Alberstadt & Aaron Kleiber 😂 Get ready to laugh out loud as nationally-acclaimed comics Keith Alberstadt and Aaron Kleiber take you on a hilarious...

Wheeling Farmers Market Wheeling, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 1221 National Rd, Wheeling, WV

Season: Summer Market Hours: May 29 - October 2021Saturdays, 8AM - 12PM Location: St.Michael Parish parking Lot - 1225 National Road

Open House Dinner Wheeling, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 41 22nd St, Wheeling, WV

Join us for an open house dinner from 5:00pm to […]



Berean Bible Study and Breakfast Wheeling, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Address: 41 22nd St, Wheeling, WV

Area Christians from all walks come together to study the […]



Fire Pit Fridays - Jeff Suddoth Wheeling, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 465 Lodge Dr, Wheeling, WV

For an evening of free live entertainment and delicious smoked BBQ.