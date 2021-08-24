Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wheeling, WV

Wheeling events calendar

Posted by 
Wheeling News Flash
Wheeling News Flash
 7 days ago

(WHEELING, WV) Live events are lining up on the Wheeling calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Wheeling area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IUIZK_0bbPeWB200

LOL Comedy Weekend Starring Keith Alberstadt & Aaron Kleiber

Wheeling, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

😂 LOL Comedy Weekend Starring Keith Alberstadt & Aaron Kleiber 😂 Get ready to laugh out loud as nationally-acclaimed comics Keith Alberstadt and Aaron Kleiber take you on a hilarious...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ceg95_0bbPeWB200

Wheeling Farmers Market

Wheeling, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 1221 National Rd, Wheeling, WV

Season: Summer Market Hours: May 29 - October 2021Saturdays, 8AM - 12PM Location: St.Michael Parish parking Lot - 1225 National Road

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=102zJe_0bbPeWB200

Open House Dinner

Wheeling, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 41 22nd St, Wheeling, WV

Join us for an open house dinner from 5:00pm to […]\n

Learn More

Berean Bible Study and Breakfast

Wheeling, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Address: 41 22nd St, Wheeling, WV

Area Christians from all walks come together to study the […]\n

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Xp1R0_0bbPeWB200

Fire Pit Fridays - Jeff Suddoth

Wheeling, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 465 Lodge Dr, Wheeling, WV

For an evening of free live entertainment and delicious smoked BBQ.

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Wheeling News Flash

Wheeling News Flash

Wheeling, WV
56
Followers
205
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

With Wheeling News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wheeling, WV
Government
City
Wheeling, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wv Area Christians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Lincoln, NEPosted by
Lincoln Daily

Lincoln events coming soon

1. Nebraska Innovation Studio Grand Reopening; 2. Lincoln Princess Party; 3. 5 Secrets To 10X Sales! Get Your Health Coaching Business On Autopilot-LNE; 4. 2021 Good Life Halfsy | Massage Therapists; 5. Lighthouse's 30th-ish Anniversary Gala;
Clinton County, IAPosted by
Clinton Herald

Today's events

— Clinton County Conservation Foundation hosts its 13th Annual Rock Creek Catfish Classic from 7 a.m. to noon at Rock Creek Park near Camanche,. The tournament raises money for the nature centers. Cost is $50 per boat and $10 for the biggest-fish jackpot. Read the rules and sign up to fish at www.mycountyparks.com.
East Burke, VTCaledonian Record-News

Burke Fall Festival Returns

BURKE — After a hiatus last year due to COVID, the Burke Fall Festival is back and happening Saturday, Sept. 25 in East Burke Village. “It’s a full day of fun that brings friends, neighbors and visitors together to celebrate the season and enjoy a wonderful community festival,” said Burke Area Chamber of Commerce Administrator, Laura Malieswski.
Atlantic, IAswiowanewssource.com

AtlanticFest Schedule of Events

AtlanticFest, presented by First Whitney Bank & Trust, will be held today in downtown Atlantic. It is an annual festival that serves as a fund-raiser for the Atlantic Area Chamber of Commerce. “After having to cancel our annual celebration last year, we are so thankful to have so many generous...
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
Philly Report

Philadelphia events coming up

1. DJ Deejay’s Disney Night Philly! “Get’cha Head in the Game”; 2. Sip & Shoot EPK Party; 3. Actors Theater for Film and Television - Actors ShowREEL Class; 4. Drive Up Job Fair, Hosted by St. Christopher's (8/8); 5. Incoming Kindergarten Playdate #2;
Basketballwamwamfm.com

Several local events happening this weekend

If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, you won’t have to travel far. Several events are happening throughout the immediate area. Day three of the Odon Old Settlers Days is happening in Odon. The Cruise In & Car Show gets started at 2:00 pm and the Baby Contest will take place tonight.
Beloit, WIBeloit Daily News

Oktoberfest returns Sept. 17

BELOIT—Get ready for beer, lederhosen and some ax throwing. The Seventh Annual Oktoberfest will be back running after it’s 2020 one-year hiatus. The event is set for 5:30—11 p.m. on Sept. 17 on State Street in downtown Beloit, according to Downtown Beloit Association (DBA) Executive Director Shauna El-Amin. The first...
Indianapolis, INindyschild.com

September Festivals around Indianapolis

September brings with it cooler temperatures, changing leaves, pumpkin-spiced everything…and a whole lot of festivals! From cultural celebrations and fall festivals to art fairs, the month is packed with family-friendly events that are perfect for getting out and enjoying the glorious autumn weather. September Festivals around Indianapolis:. Indy Strawberry Festival.
Parkersburg, WVWTAP

Parkersburg Homecoming kicks off

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - This Friday marks the first day of Parkersburg Homecoming. Parkersburg Homecoming is kicking off with some child-friendly fun at Bicentennial Park with kid fest. There are inflatables, lemonade, crafts, and more. After its 2020 cancellation, Parkersburg Homecoming is coming back with fireworks, an arm wrestling competition,...
Warren, RIprovidencejournal.com

Warren Folks Festival returns

It’s among the smallest towns in the smallest state, but Warren is also a very interesting place. It has a tight-knit artistic community where everyone knows each other, and they support each other in numerous ways. This community is fostered by the music venue, bar and restaurant The Galactic Theatre...
Iowa StateMix 94.7 KMCH

Petersburg Celebrating 150 Years with Labor Day Weekend Concert

Petersburg will be celebrating its 150th anniversary with a Labor Day weekend concert. The Petersburg Commercial Club will be hosting a Back Field Country Bash on Sunday, September 5th. The event will kick off with a parade at 3:30 pm, with 300th Avenue temporarily closed from 3:30 to 4:30 pm...
Cobden, ILKFVS12

Cobden Peach Festival returns

COBDEN, Ill. (KFVS) - A southern Illinois festival is back after the pandemic shut it down last year. Now in it’s 83rd year, the Cobden Peach Festival allows the community to come together in a fun filled two day event. Restaurant owner Don Barden said after the Peach festival was...
Akron, OHAkron Leader Publications

Akron Pride Festival moves downtown

DOWNTOWN AKRON — The Akron Pride Festival, presented by the JM Smucker Co., will be held Aug. 28 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., with the center of the festivities at Lock 3 Park, 200 S. Main St. Organizers stated the Akron Pride Festival was started in 2017 and held...
Annapolis, MDwhatsupmag.com

BayWoods of Annapolis

The top three criteria for choosing a Continuing Care Retirement Community:. First and foremost, location is everything. Choose a community close to family, hospitals and medical facilities, colleges, historic areas, shopping, entertainment and recreation, sports and cultural activities. And waterfront if you can find it. Secondly, the size of the...
Festivalvisitsaintpaul.com

Fall Festivities: Autumn Events in the Capital City

Cooler temps and fall colors create the perfect setting for these September and October festivals and things to do in St. Paul. Kick-off Oktoberfest at the Germanic American Institute’s Saint Paul Oktoberfest. Hosted on the beautiful grounds of the GAI on Summit Avenue, the event will include German music, food, vendors, and lots of beer, of course. The event itself is free, but $5 beer wristbands are required for alcohol purchases.
Oklahoma Statevisitmuskogee.com

Oklahoma Festival of Ballooning

Oklahoma Festival of Ballooning is an annual event that takes place on the third weekend of August at Hatbox Field in Muskogee, Oklahoma. Over 30 balloons rise over Muskogee County, creating a beautiful panorama of the dotted sky. The three-day festival runs from 6 pm to 9 pm on Friday and Sunday, on Saturday it runs in the morning from 7 am to 9 am.
Lifestylewfxrtv.com

Car-B-Que to benefit Virginia Museum of Transportation

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR)– The Virginia Museum of Transportation is hosting its second of four “Car-B-Ques” on Friday. The event has an open car show, raffles, and live music for just $5. Children under 12 get in for free. The band Low Low Chariot will perform. One hundred percent of the...
Lodi, NJfelician.edu

Felician Family Fall Festival

Join us for Games, Food, Drinks, Rides, Live Music, Bingo, Meditation, and Felician Swag. School Simulation Lab Soccer and Volleyball Games …and More to Come!. Contact Diane Sedlmeir at sedlmeird@felician.edu or (201) 355-1427.

Comments / 0

Community Policy