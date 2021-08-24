Events on the Elizabeth City calendar

(ELIZABETH CITY, NC) Elizabeth City has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Elizabeth City area:

Music on the Green Elizabeth City, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 AM

The 2021 Music on the Green at Mariners' Wharf is a GO! and will happen every Tuesday evening from 6-8 pm at Mariners' Wharf Park on the beautiful downtown Elizabeth City waterfront. The first...

Fall Open House Elizabeth City, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 715 N Poindexter Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909

Fall Open House is an opportunity to experience what it is like to be a student at Mid-Atlantic Christian University!

Evening Mixed Media Workshop Elizabeth City, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 116 N Poindexter St, Elizabeth City, NC

Join us on Mondays in August for Mixed Media For all skill levels. August 16, 23, and 30 (one fee $65) You can choose your canvas size to create a unique mixed media work of art! We have designs...

Splash Room Tuesday Night Elizabeth City, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 116 N Poindexter St, Elizabeth City, NC

We are super excited to open our new Splash Room for you to make a fun art mess! This event is for adults and families with kids age 6 and older. If your family with young children, you can book a...

Pasquotank Farmers Market Elizabeth City, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 1200 Halstead Blvd, Elizabeth City, NC

Season: Summer, Fall Market Hours:May - December 2021Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays, 8AM - 4PMLocation: Beside county school bus garage off Pritchard Street