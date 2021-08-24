Cancel
Elizabeth City, NC

Events on the Elizabeth City calendar

Elizabeth City Post
(ELIZABETH CITY, NC) Elizabeth City has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Elizabeth City area:

Music on the Green

Elizabeth City, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 AM

The 2021 Music on the Green at Mariners' Wharf is a GO! and will happen every Tuesday evening from 6-8 pm at Mariners' Wharf Park on the beautiful downtown Elizabeth City waterfront. The first...

Fall Open House

Elizabeth City, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 715 N Poindexter Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909

Fall Open House is an opportunity to experience what it is like to be a student at Mid-Atlantic Christian University!

Evening Mixed Media Workshop

Elizabeth City, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 116 N Poindexter St, Elizabeth City, NC

Join us on Mondays in August for Mixed Media For all skill levels. August 16, 23, and 30 (one fee $65) You can choose your canvas size to create a unique mixed media work of art! We have designs...

Splash Room Tuesday Night

Elizabeth City, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 116 N Poindexter St, Elizabeth City, NC

We are super excited to open our new Splash Room for you to make a fun art mess! This event is for adults and families with kids age 6 and older. If your family with young children, you can book a...

Learn More
Pasquotank Farmers Market

Elizabeth City, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 1200 Halstead Blvd, Elizabeth City, NC

Season: Summer, Fall Market Hours:May - December 2021Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays, 8AM - 4PMLocation: Beside county school bus garage off Pritchard Street

With Elizabeth City Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

