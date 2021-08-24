PEDESTRIAN STRUCK BY VEHICLE - NON-LIFE THREATENING INJURY - EAST PETERSBURG BOROUGH
NLCRPD Patrol District: L86 SECTOR 41 EAST PETE BORO P8610. Primary Agency: NORTHERN LANCASTER COUNTY REGIONAL POLICE DEPARTMENT. A pedestrian suffered non-life-threatening injuries this morning after being struck as they were crossing the roadway at Main Street and State Street in East Petersburg. Initial reports indicate that TRISTAN HARNISH LONG, age 23, Millersville, PA was walking west on the south side State Street crossing Main Street.lancaster.crimewatchpa.com
