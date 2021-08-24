Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
East Petersburg, PA

PEDESTRIAN STRUCK BY VEHICLE - NON-LIFE THREATENING INJURY - EAST PETERSBURG BOROUGH

crimewatchpa.com
 9 days ago

NLCRPD Patrol District: L86 SECTOR 41 EAST PETE BORO P8610. Primary Agency: NORTHERN LANCASTER COUNTY REGIONAL POLICE DEPARTMENT. A pedestrian suffered non-life-threatening injuries this morning after being struck as they were crossing the roadway at Main Street and State Street in East Petersburg. Initial reports indicate that TRISTAN HARNISH LONG, age 23, Millersville, PA was walking west on the south side State Street crossing Main Street.

lancaster.crimewatchpa.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
East Petersburg, PA
Traffic
East Petersburg, PA
Crime & Safety
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Local
Pennsylvania Traffic
City
Millersville, PA
City
East Petersburg, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrea Martin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boro#State St#Traffic Accident#Nlcrpd Patrol#P86 8 Location#Jeep#Ems
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

What the Texas abortion law means for Roe v. Wade

Legal experts said the Supreme Court’s refusal Wednesday to block a new Texas ban on most abortions could foreshadow further erosion of reproductive rights by the conservative majority court. The court’s next opportunity to take up such a case is just months away, with the justices preparing next term to...
MusicPosted by
The Associated Press

ABBA back after 40 years with new album, virtual stage show

LONDON (AP) — ABBA is releasing its first new music in four decades, along with a concert performance that will see the “Dancing Queen” quartet going entirely digital. The forthcoming album “Voyage,” to be released Nov. 5, is a follow-up to 1981′s “The Visitors,” which until now had been the swan song of the Swedish supergroup. And a virtual version of the band will begin a series of concerts in London on May 27.
Santa Clara County, CAFOXBusiness

Elizabeth Holmes fraud trial looms as jury selection completed

A group of 12 jurors and five alternates were sworn in Thursday for the long-delayed fraud trial of Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes, who stands accused of lying to investors and the public about the effectiveness of the defunct blood-testing startup’s technology. The jurors are residents of Santa Clara County, California,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy