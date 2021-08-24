Cancel
Marion, IN

Marion calendar: Events coming up

Marion Voice
 7 days ago

(MARION, IN) Marion is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Marion area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03wVqS_0bbPePzx00

Indiana Wesleyan University Men’s Soccer Match

Marion, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 4201 S Washington St, Marion, IN

Grant County Indiana , indiana wesleyan university , Indiana Wesleyan University Marion Indiana , Indiana Wesleyan University Men's soccer , Indiana Wesleyan University sporting event , IWU men's...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29gbAY_0bbPePzx00

The WKND 2021

Marion, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Address: 2510 South Home Avenue, Marion, IN 46953

The W K N D is Hillside Wesleyan's annual youth gathering for students grades 6-12. (ONLY $10)

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZEHSA_0bbPePzx00

Two Person Scholarship Golf Scramble

Marion, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 2500 E 550 N, Marion, IN

This is a two person, best ball golf tournament. Raffles, Skin games, longest drive and closest to pin. Trophies for 1st and 2nd place. $50 to participate. Hole sponsorships available - Bronze...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17sdQx_0bbPePzx00

20 Year Celebration: "Songs From The Heart"

Marion, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: Matter Park Circle, Marion, IN 46952

Melvin Williams Jr. celebrates his 20th anniversary of his album "Songs From The Heart"

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VmRKx_0bbPePzx00

Lunch & Prayer

Marion, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Bring your own lunch as we spend from 11-11:30 eating and 11:30 - Noon praying. This is built to accommodate YOUR schedule, so you can come and go as your lunch schedule demands.

Learn More

Comments / 0

