What’s up Clovis: Local events calendar
(CLOVIS, NM) Live events are coming to Clovis.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Clovis:
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM
Address: 606 Halsell St, Bovina, TX
The Bovina (TX) varsity football team has a home non-conference game vs. Boys Ranch (TX) on Friday, August 27 @ 7p.
Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:30 PM
Address: 105 Forest Dr, Cannon AFB, NM
Every Monday at 5:30 PM. 2-Person, 9 Hole Scramble. $10 Entry Fee, plus a discounted cart or green fee.
Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 08:30 AM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM
Address: 107 Albright Ave Building 75, Cannon AFB, NM
Build your child's literacy and social skills at the library with stories, songs, rhymes, and crafts. Ages 0-6. Theme all month long will be science
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM
Aug 13 & 14 or Aug 27 & 28 Friday: 5 PM - 8 PM | Saturday: 8 AM - 12 PM Are you back from a recent deployment and need to get current with your flying? This course is open to those that are in...
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 PM
Address: 123 Main Street, Clovis, NM 88101
Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!
