Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clovis, NM

What’s up Clovis: Local events calendar

Posted by 
Clovis News Alert
Clovis News Alert
 7 days ago

(CLOVIS, NM) Live events are coming to Clovis.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Clovis:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sxLwL_0bbPeOMS00

Boys Ranch Varsity Football @ Bovina

Bovina, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 606 Halsell St, Bovina, TX

The Bovina (TX) varsity football team has a home non-conference game vs. Boys Ranch (TX) on Friday, August 27 @ 7p.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hhB39_0bbPeOMS00

Monday Night Scramble

Cannon AFB, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 105 Forest Dr, Cannon AFB, NM

Every Monday at 5:30 PM. 2-Person, 9 Hole Scramble. $10 Entry Fee, plus a discounted cart or green fee.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LxQsp_0bbPeOMS00

Story Time

Cannon AFB, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 107 Albright Ave Building 75, Cannon AFB, NM

Build your child's literacy and social skills at the library with stories, songs, rhymes, and crafts. Ages 0-6. Theme all month long will be science

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u5GbS_0bbPeOMS00

Currency Training for Returning Deployers

Cannon AFB, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Aug 13 & 14 or Aug 27 & 28 Friday: 5 PM - 8 PM | Saturday: 8 AM - 12 PM Are you back from a recent deployment and need to get current with your flying? This course is open to those that are in...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33gbDm_0bbPeOMS00

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Clovis, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Clovis, NM 88101

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Learn More

Comments / 0

Clovis News Alert

Clovis News Alert

Clovis, NM
124
Followers
179
Post
14K+
Views
ABOUT

With Clovis News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cannon Air Force Base, NM
City
Clovis, NM
Clovis, NM
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Events#Live Events#Make Yourself
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Science
Related
Texas StatePosted by
CNN

The Texas abortion law is a reminder of the Supreme Court stakes for Democrats

(CNN) — Sometimes doing nothing can be hugely impactful. That's exactly what happened late Tuesday night, when the Supreme Court refused to intercede to block Texas' restrictive abortion law, making it the most stringent of its kind to go into effect. The law, which was signed by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in May, bans abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected, which can be before women even know they are pregnant. Opponents of the new law say it would outlaw 85% of abortions in the state.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy