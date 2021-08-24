Live events on the horizon in Gillette
(GILLETTE, WY) Gillette has a full slate of live events coming up.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Gillette:
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:20 PM
Address: #2 W McKenzie Rd, Gillette, WY
Join us for Bible Study every Tuesday evening at the Barn! Teacher: Mike Morrison
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 PM
Address: 123 Main Street, Gillette, WY 82716
Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles.
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:30 PM
Address: 105 South Warren Avenue, Gillette, WY 82716
Top notch comedians traveling the country in crews of 2-4 comedians performing seven nights a week in 48 states.
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM
Address: 10800 S Douglas Hwy, Gillette, WY
Come prove your smarts with EASY trivia questions paired with fun drinking games. Jell-O Shots included! The games start at 8 pm!
Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 09:00 PM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM
Please join us for the following event: A Wyoming Lawn Pro Job Fair Tues August 24 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Bring your resume and meet with the Hiring Manager Also check out other Festivals in Gillette
