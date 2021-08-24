Cancel
Gillette, WY

Live events on the horizon in Gillette

Gillette Bulletin
Gillette Bulletin
 7 days ago

(GILLETTE, WY) Gillette has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Gillette:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aJEXQ_0bbPeI4600

Tuesday Bible Study — Mike Morrison Ministries

Gillette, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:20 PM

Address: #2 W McKenzie Rd, Gillette, WY

Join us for Bible Study every Tuesday evening at the Barn! Teacher: Mike Morrison

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ss9fW_0bbPeI4600

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Gillette, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Gillette, WY 82716

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Jn4bk_0bbPeI4600

the BREWERY COMEDY TOUR at BIG LOST

Gillette, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:30 PM

Address: 105 South Warren Avenue, Gillette, WY 82716

Top notch comedians traveling the country in crews of 2-4 comedians performing seven nights a week in 48 states.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DmQF5_0bbPeI4600

Tipsy Trivia

Gillette, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 10800 S Douglas Hwy, Gillette, WY

Come prove your smarts with EASY trivia questions paired with fun drinking games. Jell-O Shots included! The games start at 8 pm!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DmQU9_0bbPeI4600

A Week of Hiring Events - Special Guest Wyoming Lawn Pro

Gillette, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Please join us for the following event: A Wyoming Lawn Pro Job Fair Tues August 24 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Bring your resume and meet with the Hiring Manager Also check out other Festivals in Gillette

Gillette Bulletin

Gillette Bulletin

Gillette, WY
With Gillette Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

