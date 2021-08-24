NU volleyball tabbed third in North in preseason poll
Northwood's volleyball team has been picked to finish third in the North Division in the GLIAC Preseason Coaches' Poll. Michigan Tech was picked to finish first in the North with 51 points, including four first-place votes, while Northern Michigan was tabbed second with 50 points and two first-place votes. The Timberwolves received 34 points in the poll, while Wayne State was fourth (28 points), Saginaw Valley State fifth (22), and Lake Superior State sixth (10).www.ourmidland.com
Comments / 0