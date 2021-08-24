Cancel
Burlington, VT

Events on the Burlington calendar

Burlington Journal
Burlington Journal
 7 days ago

(BURLINGTON, VT) Burlington has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Burlington area:

Little Feat

Burlington, VT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 08:00 PM

Address: 153 Main Street, Burlington, VT 05401

Little Feat - By Request Tour with Special Guest Jack Broadbent

Upcycled Journal Workshop - November

Burlington, VT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Nov 11, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Nov 11, 05:30 PM

Address: I-17, Burlington, VT 05401

Upcycled Journal Making Workshop November 16, 6:00-8:30 pm and November 23, 6:00-8:30 pm

The Monkees

Burlington, VT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 153 Main Street, Burlington, VT 05401

The Monkees Farewell Tour with Michael Nesmith & Micky Dolenz

With Burlington Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

