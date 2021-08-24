Live events Ceres — what’s coming up

(CERES, CA) Live events are coming to Ceres.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Ceres:

Erik Power & The Fun Junkies present Laughs & Drafts Modesto, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Address: 938 11th Street, Modesto, CA 95354

Erik Power & The Fun Junkies present Laughs & Drafts

Mens Group Ceres, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 12:30 AM

Address: 2701 4th St, Ceres, CA

Whether you are single or married, divorced or widowed, 18 or 80–the Men’s Ministry in Ceres will help you get the wisdom and tools you need to fight the good fight. The mission of Big Valley...

3 rd Annual Rogers Run Ceres, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Address: 6643 Faith Home Rd, Ceres, CA

Thank you for using RunSignup. RunSignup is pleased to provide registration and related services for your endurance event or membership services for your running or other such club (our “ Services...

Mommy and Me Yoga Modesto, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 11:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 1210 J Street, Modesto, CA 95354

Yoga is great for all ages so start them young! Enjoy 30 min of stretching and breath work in a beautiful space filled with local art.