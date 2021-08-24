Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Parkersburg, WV

Parkersburg calendar: Events coming up

Posted by 
Parkersburg Voice
Parkersburg Voice
 7 days ago

(PARKERSBURG, WV) Parkersburg is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Parkersburg:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F5SW0_0bbPdxmK00

Art on the island: Photos in the Walnut Grove

Parkersburg, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: 137 Juliana St, Parkersburg, WV

Photos in the Walnut Grove with Michelle Waters will be offered on Blennerhassett Island on Sunday, August 29, 2021. Take the 1:00 p.m. boat to depart for Blennerhassett Island. Learn to look at...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LPc9t_0bbPdxmK00

Free Meditation in Chinese ~ Weekly Classes: Let's Meditate Parkersburg

Parkersburg, WV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: https://zoom.us/j/9700172269?pwd=Y2xQT0NhT1Rtak16Z3pTaFQ1Y1Q2QT235, Parkersburg, WV 26101

Mandarin Online Guided Meditation: Free Weekly Classes. Experience the healing power of Meditation. No prior experience is needed.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KRbok_0bbPdxmK00

Musical Group RB3

Parkersburg, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 320 Market St, Parkersburg, WV

Enjoy the best Parkersburg has to offer with live music and fine food! Please reserve using the "Tickets" link or by calling 304-422-3131. Please note that "Tickets" is a term chosen by Facebook...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kFj1G_0bbPdxmK00

Criminal Justice Organization Welcome Back

Parkersburg, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 09:15 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 300 Campus Dr, Parkersburg, WV

The Criminal Justice Organization will hold a Welcome Back Meeting Tuesday, August 24, from 12:15 to 1:00 p.m., in the Criminal Justice Lab (Room 0125). The meeting is open to all Criminal Justice...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FaEwO_0bbPdxmK00

Old Corral River Rodeo

Parkersburg, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 120 Point Dr, Parkersburg, WV

Explore all upcoming rodeo events in Parkersburg, find information & tickets for upcoming rodeo events happening in Parkersburg.

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Parkersburg Voice

Parkersburg Voice

Parkersburg, WV
79
Followers
202
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

With Parkersburg Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Parkersburg, WV
Parkersburg, WV
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blennerhassett Island#Live Events#Wv Explore
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Meditation
Related
Mechanicsville, VARichmond.com

The Mechanicsville Local calendar of events - week of 8/25/21

Community Breakfast sponsored by American Legion Post 175 will be held from 7:30 to 10 a.m. in the Main Hall of the Post located at 8700 Bell Creek Drive in Mechanicsville. The cost is $8 per person. Proceeds will go toward the many projects American Legion has for veterans and the youth of the community.
Lincoln, NEPosted by
Lincoln Daily

Lincoln events coming soon

1. Nebraska Innovation Studio Grand Reopening; 2. Lincoln Princess Party; 3. 5 Secrets To 10X Sales! Get Your Health Coaching Business On Autopilot-LNE; 4. 2021 Good Life Halfsy | Massage Therapists; 5. Lighthouse's 30th-ish Anniversary Gala;
Skiatook, OKTulsa World

Community Calendar August 18-24

The Skiatook Chamber of Commerce hosts live music, food and vendors from 6-9 p.m. at Central Park. The VFW will host their Country Breakfast from 7-10 a.m., or until they run out of food. The cost is $6 and is open to everyone. The VFW Post is located at 13319 N. Cincinnati (Hwy 11).
Clinton County, IAClinton Herald

Today's events

— Clinton County Conservation begins the Lower Wapsi River Clean-up Project at Walnut Grove Park on the north edge of Toronto. The clean-up will return to where County Conservation started 15 years ago, with Sherman Park as the headquarters. County Conservation will clean up between Massilon Park and Sherman Park on the Wapsi. Clean-up continues Aug. 21-22. For more info and sign-up email coordinator@lwrcp.org.
Basketballwamwamfm.com

Several local events happening this weekend

If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, you won’t have to travel far. Several events are happening throughout the immediate area. Day three of the Odon Old Settlers Days is happening in Odon. The Cruise In & Car Show gets started at 2:00 pm and the Baby Contest will take place tonight.
Beloit, WIBeloit Daily News

Oktoberfest returns Sept. 17

BELOIT—Get ready for beer, lederhosen and some ax throwing. The Seventh Annual Oktoberfest will be back running after it’s 2020 one-year hiatus. The event is set for 5:30—11 p.m. on Sept. 17 on State Street in downtown Beloit, according to Downtown Beloit Association (DBA) Executive Director Shauna El-Amin. The first...
East Burke, VTCaledonian Record-News

Burke Fall Festival Returns

BURKE — After a hiatus last year due to COVID, the Burke Fall Festival is back and happening Saturday, Sept. 25 in East Burke Village. “It’s a full day of fun that brings friends, neighbors and visitors together to celebrate the season and enjoy a wonderful community festival,” said Burke Area Chamber of Commerce Administrator, Laura Malieswski.
Warren, RIprovidencejournal.com

Warren Folks Festival returns

It’s among the smallest towns in the smallest state, but Warren is also a very interesting place. It has a tight-knit artistic community where everyone knows each other, and they support each other in numerous ways. This community is fostered by the music venue, bar and restaurant The Galactic Theatre...
Lunenburg, VTCaledonian Record-News

Lunenberg Announces Quilt Winners

LUNENBURG — Lunenburg’s Old Home Day, held Aug. 7, included some postponed activities from the town’s 2020 and 2021 Maple Festivals. One of those activities was the Quilt Square Contest, sponsored by the Lunenburg Historical Society. The historical society recently announced winners of its Maple Quilt Square contest. Entries were...
Iowa StateMix 94.7 KMCH

Petersburg Celebrating 150 Years with Labor Day Weekend Concert

Petersburg will be celebrating its 150th anniversary with a Labor Day weekend concert. The Petersburg Commercial Club will be hosting a Back Field Country Bash on Sunday, September 5th. The event will kick off with a parade at 3:30 pm, with 300th Avenue temporarily closed from 3:30 to 4:30 pm...
Powell, TNWBIR

Community gathers in Powell for fun-filled day at Powell Station Celebration

POWELL, Tenn. — Usually, community events feature small competitions with small attractions so families can stop by and have some fun together. The 2021 Powell Station Celebration was not like many other community events. Organizers said it was the largest event ever organized by the Powell Business & Professional Association....
Platte City, MOplattecountylandmark.com

Concert at the courthouse

Cherry Bomb to perform Saturday night on courthouse lawn. The last summer music concert of 2021 is this Saturday evening, Aug. 14 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on the lawn of the Platte County Courthouse on Main Street downtown Platte City. Featured performer on Saturday is the group known...
Kentucky Statewvlkam.com

Kentucky Proud Festival 2021

Cumulus Media is teaming up with the Kentucky Proud organization to bring you the 2nd annual Kentucky Proud Festival. The Kentucky Proud Festival is a day dedicated to showcasing the work of local Kentucky businesses. Join us for a fun-filled day of food, drink, shopping and music from local vendors and artists.
Hancock, NYbinghamtonhomepage.com

The Birdhouse Gallery

HANCOCK, NY- Forage Space in Narrowsburg will be hosting a one day pop-up by the Birdhouse Gallery for one day only on August 14 from 12-4. The Birdhouse Gallery is a tiny gallery of miniature contemporary art located in Hancock NY and soon in Brooklyn NY. The artists who created...

Comments / 0

Community Policy