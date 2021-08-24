Parkersburg calendar: Events coming up

(PARKERSBURG, WV) Parkersburg is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Parkersburg:

Art on the island: Photos in the Walnut Grove Parkersburg, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: 137 Juliana St, Parkersburg, WV

Photos in the Walnut Grove with Michelle Waters will be offered on Blennerhassett Island on Sunday, August 29, 2021. Take the 1:00 p.m. boat to depart for Blennerhassett Island. Learn to look at...

Free Meditation in Chinese ~ Weekly Classes: Let's Meditate Parkersburg Parkersburg, WV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: https://zoom.us/j/9700172269?pwd=Y2xQT0NhT1Rtak16Z3pTaFQ1Y1Q2QT235, Parkersburg, WV 26101

Mandarin Online Guided Meditation: Free Weekly Classes. Experience the healing power of Meditation. No prior experience is needed.

Musical Group RB3 Parkersburg, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 320 Market St, Parkersburg, WV

Enjoy the best Parkersburg has to offer with live music and fine food! Please reserve using the "Tickets" link or by calling 304-422-3131. Please note that "Tickets" is a term chosen by Facebook...

Criminal Justice Organization Welcome Back Parkersburg, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 09:15 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 300 Campus Dr, Parkersburg, WV

The Criminal Justice Organization will hold a Welcome Back Meeting Tuesday, August 24, from 12:15 to 1:00 p.m., in the Criminal Justice Lab (Room 0125). The meeting is open to all Criminal Justice...

Old Corral River Rodeo Parkersburg, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 120 Point Dr, Parkersburg, WV

Explore all upcoming rodeo events in Parkersburg, find information & tickets for upcoming rodeo events happening in Parkersburg.