Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pekin, IL

Live events coming up in Pekin

Posted by 
Pekin Voice
Pekin Voice
 7 days ago

(PEKIN, IL) Pekin is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Pekin:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39EOLT_0bbPdv0s00

Dexter O'Neal and the Funkyard

Pekin, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 3401 Griffin Ave, Pekin, IL 61554

Join us outside with Dexter O'Neal and the Funkyard! Concessions available! Chairs are allowed. Multiple ticketing options!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nZpBZ_0bbPdv0s00

National Banana Split Day

Pekin, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 2720 S 14th St, Pekin, IL

Thank you to Compassus Health for hosting our National Banana Split Day social!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xE4no_0bbPdv0s00

October 14th Continuing Education Classes - Hosted in Pekin

Pekin, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Address: 113 Sapp Street, Pekin, IL 61554

Continuing Education courses hosted by SERVPRO of Peoria in our office classroom on October 14th. (Taught by Todd Davis.)

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DV7pc_0bbPdv0s00

Tazewell County Democrats Fish Fry

Pekin, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 2503 Broadway St, Pekin, IL

Join us for the annual Tazewell County Democrats Fish Fry! Adults $12 - Children $6 Laborer's Local #231 2501 Broadway Pekin, IL A copy of our report filed with the State Board of Elections is...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TP9Yk_0bbPdv0s00

3rd Annual Johnny Mac Golf Palooza

Pekin, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 2300 Broadway St, Pekin, IL

Join us for the 3rd Annual Johnny Mac Golf Palooza at Parkview Golfcourse! $300/team includes sack lunch, dinner, golf and some JMac Golf swag! Check-In at the Moose, Shotgun Scramble starts at 12...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Pekin Voice

Pekin Voice

Pekin, IL
74
Followers
205
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

With Pekin Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Peoria, IL
City
Pekin, IL
Local
Illinois Entertainment
Local
Illinois Government
Pekin, IL
Government
City
Golf, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Il Thank#Compassus Health#National Banana Split Day#Il 61554#Servpro#Il Join#Democrats
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
CNN

The Texas abortion law is a reminder of the Supreme Court stakes for Democrats

(CNN) — Sometimes doing nothing can be hugely impactful. That's exactly what happened late Tuesday night, when the Supreme Court refused to intercede to block Texas' restrictive abortion law, making it the most stringent of its kind to go into effect. The law, which was signed by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in May, bans abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected, which can be before women even know they are pregnant. Opponents of the new law say it would outlaw 85% of abortions in the state.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy