Live events coming up in Pekin

(PEKIN, IL) Pekin is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Pekin:

Dexter O'Neal and the Funkyard Pekin, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 3401 Griffin Ave, Pekin, IL 61554

Join us outside with Dexter O'Neal and the Funkyard! Concessions available! Chairs are allowed. Multiple ticketing options!

National Banana Split Day Pekin, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 2720 S 14th St, Pekin, IL

Thank you to Compassus Health for hosting our National Banana Split Day social!

October 14th Continuing Education Classes - Hosted in Pekin Pekin, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Address: 113 Sapp Street, Pekin, IL 61554

Continuing Education courses hosted by SERVPRO of Peoria in our office classroom on October 14th. (Taught by Todd Davis.)

Tazewell County Democrats Fish Fry Pekin, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 2503 Broadway St, Pekin, IL

Join us for the annual Tazewell County Democrats Fish Fry! Adults $12 - Children $6 Laborer's Local #231 2501 Broadway Pekin, IL A copy of our report filed with the State Board of Elections is...

3rd Annual Johnny Mac Golf Palooza Pekin, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 2300 Broadway St, Pekin, IL

Join us for the 3rd Annual Johnny Mac Golf Palooza at Parkview Golfcourse! $300/team includes sack lunch, dinner, golf and some JMac Golf swag! Check-In at the Moose, Shotgun Scramble starts at 12...