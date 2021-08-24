Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Paso Robles, CA

Coming soon: Paso Robles events

Posted by 
Paso Robles Dispatch
Paso Robles Dispatch
 7 days ago

(PASO ROBLES, CA) Live events are lining up on the Paso Robles calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Paso Robles:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2log6p_0bbPdu8900

Always Tina ~ The Ultimate Tina Turner Tribute

Paso Robles, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 09:30 PM

Address: 825 Riverside Ave #16, Paso Robles, CA 93446

Experience Always Tina in our new live music venue in the Linger Longer Lounge at Kramer Estate Wines! Wine, beer & appetizers offered.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CEMjt_0bbPdu8900

"The Bride & Frank" Date night Painting

Paso Robles, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 1803 Spring Street, Paso Robles, CA 93446

Paint and Sip at Paso Market Walk :"The Bride & Frank"

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eA5Hr_0bbPdu8900

MEN'S KAYAK RETREAT CATALINA 2021

Paso Robles, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Address: 215 Oak Hill Road, Paso Robles, CA 93446

It's time again for the 2021 Catalina Men's Kayak Retreat!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wFU12_0bbPdu8900

Paint and Sip at Paso Market Walk

Paso Robles, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 1803 Spring Street, Paso Robles, CA 93446

Paint and Sip at Paso Market Walk : Modern Desert

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Paso Robles Dispatch

Paso Robles Dispatch

Paso Robles, CA
49
Followers
203
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

With Paso Robles Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Paso Robles, CA
Paso Robles, CA
Government
Local
California Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Beer#Kayaks#Kramer Estate Wines
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Kayak
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
CNN

The Texas abortion law is a reminder of the Supreme Court stakes for Democrats

(CNN) — Sometimes doing nothing can be hugely impactful. That's exactly what happened late Tuesday night, when the Supreme Court refused to intercede to block Texas' restrictive abortion law, making it the most stringent of its kind to go into effect. The law, which was signed by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in May, bans abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected, which can be before women even know they are pregnant. Opponents of the new law say it would outlaw 85% of abortions in the state.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy