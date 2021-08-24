El Centro calendar: What's coming up

(EL CENTRO, CA) El Centro is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in El Centro:

Pumpkin Ball El Centro, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Address: 1073 Ross Avenue, El Centro, CA 92243

Join us in our 6th annual Trans Pride celebration by being authentically yourself, whether in constume or in your favorite attire.

Starry Nights Jacumba, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 11:30 PM

Address: 1951 Carrizo Gorge Road, Jacumba Hot Springs, CA 91934

Come out for a fun dinner and a movie night under the stars!

Celebrating 10 years of Roots Creative Holtville, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 12:00 AM

Address: 2050 Country Club Dr., Holtville, CA 92250

Celebrating 10 years of Roots Creative with Break From Society, Los Gasters, Beer, Food & Drinks.

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! Calexico, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Calexico, CA 92231

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles.

Pedestrain/Bike Safety Work Shop with BSF & GO Human Calipatria, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Come learn the proper rules of the road as a pedestrian or bicyclist! Then let's take that knowledge to the streets together!