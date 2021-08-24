Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bonney Lake, WA

Coming soon: Bonney Lake events

Posted by 
Bonney Lake Journal
Bonney Lake Journal
 7 days ago

(BONNEY LAKE, WA) Live events are lining up on the Bonney Lake calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Bonney Lake:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PRInc_0bbPdqbF00

Team Sorting Practice

Orting, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Friendly & low stress environment for cattle time and a fun run for all the money in the optional jackpot. Two sessions each practice, limited riders in each session. 9 to 12:30 and 1:30 to 5 Once...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mRH6D_0bbPdqbF00

Orting Valley Farmers Market

Orting, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 101 Washington Ave N, Orting, WA

Season: Summer Market Hours: June 4 - August 27, 2021Fridays, 3PM - 7PM Location:101 Washington Avenue

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QgGii_0bbPdqbF00

Sumner Rotary's Girls Night Out

Bonney Lake, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Address: 20021 Sumner-Buckley Highway East, Bonney Lake, WA 98391

You deserve a night out! Join us for a fun night of wine tasting, live music, shopping, small bites, and more!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HWiQ5_0bbPdqbF00

Queens of Orting

Orting, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 112 Bridge St S, Orting, WA

Have you been stuck at home for over a year? Need a fun event or date night? Come see the Queens of Orting, live August 28th at 7PM About this event Queens of Orting presents Lets Get Physical...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tEBAS_0bbPdqbF00

All Valley Cribbage Tournament of Champions

Sumner, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 16202 64th Street East, Sumner, WA 98390

All Valley Cribbage Tournament of Champions!!! Purdy's Public House and The Hometown Team of Keller Williams

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Bonney Lake Journal

Bonney Lake Journal

Bonney Lake, WA
46
Followers
198
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

With Bonney Lake Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bonney Lake, WA
Bonney Lake, WA
Government
Local
Washington Government
City
Sumner, WA
State
Washington State
City
Home, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keller Williams
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wa#The Hometown Team
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
CNN

The Texas abortion law is a reminder of the Supreme Court stakes for Democrats

(CNN) — Sometimes doing nothing can be hugely impactful. That's exactly what happened late Tuesday night, when the Supreme Court refused to intercede to block Texas' restrictive abortion law, making it the most stringent of its kind to go into effect. The law, which was signed by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in May, bans abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected, which can be before women even know they are pregnant. Opponents of the new law say it would outlaw 85% of abortions in the state.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy