Coming soon: Bonney Lake events

(BONNEY LAKE, WA) Live events are lining up on the Bonney Lake calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Bonney Lake:

Team Sorting Practice Orting, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Friendly & low stress environment for cattle time and a fun run for all the money in the optional jackpot. Two sessions each practice, limited riders in each session. 9 to 12:30 and 1:30 to 5 Once...

Orting Valley Farmers Market Orting, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 101 Washington Ave N, Orting, WA

Season: Summer Market Hours: June 4 - August 27, 2021Fridays, 3PM - 7PM Location:101 Washington Avenue

Sumner Rotary's Girls Night Out Bonney Lake, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Address: 20021 Sumner-Buckley Highway East, Bonney Lake, WA 98391

You deserve a night out! Join us for a fun night of wine tasting, live music, shopping, small bites, and more!

Queens of Orting Orting, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 112 Bridge St S, Orting, WA

Have you been stuck at home for over a year? Need a fun event or date night? Come see the Queens of Orting, live August 28th at 7PM About this event Queens of Orting presents Lets Get Physical...

All Valley Cribbage Tournament of Champions Sumner, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 16202 64th Street East, Sumner, WA 98390

All Valley Cribbage Tournament of Champions!!! Purdy's Public House and The Hometown Team of Keller Williams