Coming soon: Elizabethtown events

(ELIZABETHTOWN, KY) Live events are lining up on the Elizabethtown calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Elizabethtown:

Champion Force Cheer Fall Season Elizabethtown, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:45 PM

Address: 401 W Poplar St, Elizabethtown, KY

Fall registration is now open!!! CHAMPION FORCE CHEERLEADING "A dedicated FORCE empowering youth" Champion Force Cheer welcomes boys and girls ages 4-18 from all areas! *NO EXPERIENCE IS...

GREAT NEWS! NEW YOUTH BIBLE STUDY CLASS. Elizabethtown, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 401 Central Ave, Elizabethtown, KY

GREAT NEWS! CENTRAL AVENUE BAPTIST CHURCH IN E-TOWN WILL BE STARTING AN IN-DEPTH YOUTH BIBLE STUDY CLASS WEEKLY, INCLUDING QUESTION/ANSWER TIME AND OTHER EVENTS. FOR YOUTH AGES 10 TO 17 BEGINNING...

Brunch Pizzas, Bloody Mary's & Bubbly!! Elizabethtown, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 14 Public Square #100, Elizabethtown, KY

We are so excited to be launching our long over due surprise for all of our #sundayfundayers out there!! 😁😁😁BRUNCH PIZZAS🤤🤤🤤 Pomarola by Morning🥚🍄 The Western 🍳 🧀 Build your own...

Drake’s Organic Boxtails Tasting Elizabethtown, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1705 N Dixie Hwy No.100, Elizabethtown, KY

Taste DrakeÕs Organic Boxtails are pre-mixed organic craft cocktails featuring DrakeÕs ultra-premium, organic certified, vodka and rum. 1.75 L, convenient and Certified USDA Organic, Gluten Free...

American Family Association-Elizabethtown Chapter meeting Elizabethtown, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 411 Ring Rd, Elizabethtown, KY

Same great organization! Additional Chapter location meeting. Get involved and have an impact on your local community today. Pro-Life, for every stage of life matters... Pro-limited government...