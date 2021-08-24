Cancel
Cumberland, MD

Cumberland calendar: Events coming up

Posted by 
Cumberland News Beat
 7 days ago

(CUMBERLAND, MD) Live events are coming to Cumberland.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Cumberland:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EQ0Eg_0bbPdlQq00

George Washington's Whiskey Rebellion Fest

Cumberland, MD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 3 Pershing Street, Cumberland, MD 21502

A grand celebration of George Washington in Cumberland with tastings of regional spirits, wine, and beer, great food, and great company.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04OXCC_0bbPdlQq00

Savage Mountain Guitar Fundraiser

Cumberland, MD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Nov 11, 08:00 PM

Address: 114 South Centre Street, Cumberland, MD 21502

Make a donation to Savage Mountain Punk Arts. One lucky patron will receive this custom JDR Guitar. Limited to 200 tickets!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JLMO4_0bbPdlQq00

Combo Lean Six Sigma Green & Black Belt Training in Cumberland, MD

Cumberland, MD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 100 S George St, Cumberland, MD

Combo LSSGB & LSSBB 4 days Classroom Training ( Tue - Fri )

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eo1H6_0bbPdlQq00

DelFest 2021

Cumberland, MD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 11400 Moss Avenue, Cumberland, MD 21502

DelFest originated from the desire to create a family-friendly 4-day camping and music festival celebrating the rich legacy of McCoury Music

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cDob4_0bbPdlQq00

Downtown Cumberland Farmers Market

Cumberland, MD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Season:Summer Market Hours: May 6 - October 28, 2021Thursday, 9:30AM - 2PM Location:100 Baltimore Street

Learn More

Cumberland News Beat

Cumberland, MD
With Cumberland News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

