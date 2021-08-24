Cumberland calendar: Events coming up
(CUMBERLAND, MD) Live events are coming to Cumberland.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Cumberland:
Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 PM
Address: 3 Pershing Street, Cumberland, MD 21502
A grand celebration of George Washington in Cumberland with tastings of regional spirits, wine, and beer, great food, and great company.
Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 04:30 PM
Ends at: Thu Nov 11, 08:00 PM
Address: 114 South Centre Street, Cumberland, MD 21502
Make a donation to Savage Mountain Punk Arts. One lucky patron will receive this custom JDR Guitar. Limited to 200 tickets!
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 PM
Address: 100 S George St, Cumberland, MD
Combo LSSGB & LSSBB 4 days Classroom Training ( Tue - Fri )
Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 09:00 AM
Address: 11400 Moss Avenue, Cumberland, MD 21502
DelFest originated from the desire to create a family-friendly 4-day camping and music festival celebrating the rich legacy of McCoury Music
Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 06:30 PM
Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 11:00 AM
Season:Summer Market Hours: May 6 - October 28, 2021Thursday, 9:30AM - 2PM Location:100 Baltimore Street
