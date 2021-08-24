Cumberland calendar: Events coming up

(CUMBERLAND, MD) Live events are coming to Cumberland.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Cumberland:

George Washington's Whiskey Rebellion Fest Cumberland, MD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 3 Pershing Street, Cumberland, MD 21502

A grand celebration of George Washington in Cumberland with tastings of regional spirits, wine, and beer, great food, and great company.

Savage Mountain Guitar Fundraiser Cumberland, MD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Nov 11, 08:00 PM

Address: 114 South Centre Street, Cumberland, MD 21502

Make a donation to Savage Mountain Punk Arts. One lucky patron will receive this custom JDR Guitar. Limited to 200 tickets!

Combo Lean Six Sigma Green & Black Belt Training in Cumberland, MD Cumberland, MD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 100 S George St, Cumberland, MD

Combo LSSGB & LSSBB 4 days Classroom Training ( Tue - Fri )

DelFest 2021 Cumberland, MD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 11400 Moss Avenue, Cumberland, MD 21502

DelFest originated from the desire to create a family-friendly 4-day camping and music festival celebrating the rich legacy of McCoury Music

Downtown Cumberland Farmers Market Cumberland, MD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Season:Summer Market Hours: May 6 - October 28, 2021Thursday, 9:30AM - 2PM Location:100 Baltimore Street