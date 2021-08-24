Lenoir events coming soon

(LENOIR, NC) Lenoir has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Lenoir:

Shake, Shuffle, and Roll! Math Games for the Preschool Classroom Hudson, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Nov 11, 05:30 PM

Address: 145 Cedar Valley Road, Hudson, NC 28638

Shake, shuffle, and roll with us as we investigate math experiences for preschoolers.

Supporting Developmental Monitoring and Screening Hudson, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 145 Cedar Valley Road, Hudson, NC 28638

Join us for "Supporting Developmental Monitoring and Screening in Early Care and Education Settings".

Lenoir Downtown Farmers Market Lenoir, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 801 West Ave NW, Lenoir, NC

Season:Year Round Market Hours: Thursdays, 10 am - 5 pm Location:110 Church Street

Unspoken Tradition Lenoir, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Address: 3584 Blowing Rock Blvd, Lenoir, NC

Unspoken Tradition is about new, original Bluegrass. Inspired by their own influences and the roots of traditional music, they bring a sound that is both impassioned and nostalgic, hard-driving...

1841 Cafe Lenoir, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 117 Main St NW, Lenoir, NC

Live music at the 1841 Cafe, 117 Main Street, Lenoir, NC 28645