Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lenoir, NC

Lenoir events coming soon

Posted by 
Lenoir Updates
Lenoir Updates
 7 days ago

(LENOIR, NC) Lenoir has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Lenoir:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TIpvq_0bbPdg1D00

Shake, Shuffle, and Roll! Math Games for the Preschool Classroom

Hudson, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Nov 11, 05:30 PM

Address: 145 Cedar Valley Road, Hudson, NC 28638

Shake, shuffle, and roll with us as we investigate math experiences for preschoolers.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37wcFT_0bbPdg1D00

Supporting Developmental Monitoring and Screening

Hudson, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 145 Cedar Valley Road, Hudson, NC 28638

Join us for "Supporting Developmental Monitoring and Screening in Early Care and Education Settings".

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07Azvh_0bbPdg1D00

Lenoir Downtown Farmers Market

Lenoir, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 801 West Ave NW, Lenoir, NC

Season:Year Round Market Hours: Thursdays, 10 am - 5 pm Location:110 Church Street

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19yzqV_0bbPdg1D00

Unspoken Tradition

Lenoir, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Address: 3584 Blowing Rock Blvd, Lenoir, NC

Unspoken Tradition is about new, original Bluegrass. Inspired by their own influences and the roots of traditional music, they bring a sound that is both impassioned and nostalgic, hard-driving...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30De0p_0bbPdg1D00

1841 Cafe

Lenoir, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 117 Main St NW, Lenoir, NC

Live music at the 1841 Cafe, 117 Main Street, Lenoir, NC 28645

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Lenoir Updates

Lenoir Updates

Lenoir, NC
184
Followers
186
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

With Lenoir Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lenoir, NC
Government
City
Lenoir, NC
City
Hudson, NC
Hudson, NC
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thu Nov 11#Nc Live
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
CNN

The Texas abortion law is a reminder of the Supreme Court stakes for Democrats

(CNN) — Sometimes doing nothing can be hugely impactful. That's exactly what happened late Tuesday night, when the Supreme Court refused to intercede to block Texas' restrictive abortion law, making it the most stringent of its kind to go into effect. The law, which was signed by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in May, bans abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected, which can be before women even know they are pregnant. Opponents of the new law say it would outlaw 85% of abortions in the state.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy