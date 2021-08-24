Lenoir events coming soon
(LENOIR, NC) Lenoir has a full slate of live events coming up.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Lenoir:
Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 03:30 PM
Ends at: Thu Nov 11, 05:30 PM
Address: 145 Cedar Valley Road, Hudson, NC 28638
Shake, shuffle, and roll with us as we investigate math experiences for preschoolers.
Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 03:30 PM
Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 05:30 PM
Address: 145 Cedar Valley Road, Hudson, NC 28638
Join us for "Supporting Developmental Monitoring and Screening in Early Care and Education Settings".
Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 02:00 PM
Address: 801 West Ave NW, Lenoir, NC
Season:Year Round Market Hours: Thursdays, 10 am - 5 pm Location:110 Church Street
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:30 PM
Address: 3584 Blowing Rock Blvd, Lenoir, NC
Unspoken Tradition is about new, original Bluegrass. Inspired by their own influences and the roots of traditional music, they bring a sound that is both impassioned and nostalgic, hard-driving...
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM
Address: 117 Main St NW, Lenoir, NC
Live music at the 1841 Cafe, 117 Main Street, Lenoir, NC 28645
