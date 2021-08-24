Cancel
Danville, IL

Live events coming up in Danville

Posted by 
 7 days ago

(DANVILLE, IL) Live events are coming to Danville.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Danville:

Charity on Tap: DASH

Danville, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 103 N Vermilion St, Danville, IL

Join us Wednesday, August 25, as we officially recognize Chris Hanson's local Foundation, the DASH Foundation as our Charity of the month. featuring Joyful Bubbles Pilsner and guest bartenders...

Wee Wigglers Story Time

Danville, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 319 N Vermilion St, Danville, IL

Action rhymes, Stories and Songs for children age 5 and under. Every other Tuesday at 10 am starting 4/6/21 Teen Zone. Space is limited so call 217-477-5225 to register or click here.

Kennekuk Road Runners - M*A*S*H @ the HASH

Danville, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

M*A*S*H @ The HASH 2021 Get out your fatigues and camo and join KRR for amembers only M*A*S*H* @ the HASH. MASH unit 1977reporting for duty on Saturday August 28th at 10:00 a.m. 1. Must be age 21...

ABOUT

With Danville Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

