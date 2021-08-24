Auburn events calendar

(AUBURN, CA) Live events are coming to Auburn.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Auburn:

GRATEFUL SHRED FOOTHILL FILLMORE DEBUT! + MAD ALCHEMY LIQUID LIGHTS Auburn, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 11:30 PM

Address: 1226 1/2 Lincoln Way, Auburn, CA 95603

Get ready for one heck of a Grateful Dead experience at Keep Smilin's historic "Foothill Fillmore" w/ Mad Alchemy famous liquid lights!

2021 Horses for Healing 9-Hole Golf Tournament Auburn, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:30 PM

Address: 2455 Black Oak Road, Auburn, CA 95602

Please join us for the 2021 Horses for Healing 9-Hole Golf Tournament at the beautiful Black Oak Golf Course on Saturday, October 16th.

All American Rib Cookoff Auburn, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 123 Recreation Drive, Auburn, CA 95603

The BEST CHEFS in the area compete and you win!

Boxing Class Auburn, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 4041 Grass Valley Highway, Auburn, CA 95602

Restart your routine and tap into a supportive community at your local Gym. Learn and Enjoy boxing classes and train with world-class coach!

Gold Country Rotary 32nd. Annual Oktoberfest Auburn, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 09:30 PM

Address: 209 Fairgate Road, Auburn, CA 95603

Please join Gold Country Rotary for a night of dancing, delicious food and laughter at the 32nd. Annual Oktoberfest