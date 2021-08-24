Cancel
Seguin, TX

Events on the Seguin calendar

 7 days ago

(SEGUIN, TX) Live events are lining up on the Seguin calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Seguin:

Monthly Exec Mtg

Seguin, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Monthly Exec Mtg at 108 W Mountain St, Seguin, TX 78155-5508, United States on Mon Aug 16 2021 at 07:30 pm to 09:30 pm

Momarazzi EP Release Show

Seguin, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 314 South Austin Street, Seguin, TX 78155

Momarazzi’s “Things to Worry About.” Is getting an EP release show at the Palace Theatre!

The Advantages of Planning Ahead Seminar

Seguin, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 713 North Austin Street, Seguin, TX 78155

Join us for a free seminar to discuss the many advantages of burial and cremation preplanning.

Outdoor Family Storytime

Seguin, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 09:45 AM

Address: 313 W Nolte St, Seguin, TX

We are hosting an Outdoor Family Storytime every Tuesday at 11 a.m. Join us for stories and songs behind the library in the grass. Be sure to bring a blanket to sit on. This Storytime will be...

GCMSP Open Show

Seguin, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

GCMSP Open Show at Guadalupe County Sheriff's Mounted Posse, 2215 FM 466, Seguin, TX 78155, Seguin, United States on Sat Aug 28 2021 at 07:00 am to 07:00 pm

