Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elmira, NY

Elmira events coming soon

Posted by 
Elmira Post
Elmira Post
 7 days ago

(ELMIRA, NY) Live events are lining up on the Elmira calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Elmira:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=000bSY_0bbPdVG600

Walking Tour - Maple Avenue Architectural

Elmira, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Address: 301-311 Maple Ave, Elmira, NY

Join us on Monday, August 30, at 10:30am for the Maple Avenue Architectural Tour. Archivist Rachel Dworkin will lead this tour highlighting the historic architecture of Elmira’s Maple Avenue. The...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3W1Hkt_0bbPdVG600

Eastside Farmers Market

Elmira, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: Elmira, NY

Please call before attending any community events. It is likely that they will be postponed or canceled as a result of the coronavirus. You can find CDC coronavirus information at...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zbvtc_0bbPdVG600

Timber Rattlesnake Lecture

Elmira, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 443 Coleman Ave, Elmira, NY

Presentation on the Timber Rattlesnake and how to coexist with our neighboring reptile by Polly Smith-Blackwell- the Nature Conservancy Steward and NYS Licensed Rattlesnake Handler. Also Madeline...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XOLDm_0bbPdVG600

Battle of Newtown Revolutionary War Event 2021

Elmira, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 2346 County Rd 60, Elmira, NY

August 28th and 29th, Revolutionary War Weekend, 242nd Anniversary, Battle of Newtown. The Battle of Newtown is the only major conflict of the Sullivan Campaign of 1779. The re-enactment is to...

Learn More

Outdoor Yoga at Tanglewood Nature Center

Elmira, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 11:30 AM

Address: 443 Coleman Ave, Elmira, NY

Outdoor Yoga at Tanglewood Nature Center! 5:30 - 6:30 p.m. Every Tuesday same time each week. Starting June 8th! Outdoor Gentle Yoga- Family Friendly! Gentle yoga is a great class for those new to...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Elmira Post

Elmira Post

Elmira, NY
90
Followers
205
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

With Elmira Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Elmira, NY
Elmira, NY
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Cdc#The Battle Of Newtown
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Architecture
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
CNN

The Texas abortion law is a reminder of the Supreme Court stakes for Democrats

(CNN) — Sometimes doing nothing can be hugely impactful. That's exactly what happened late Tuesday night, when the Supreme Court refused to intercede to block Texas' restrictive abortion law, making it the most stringent of its kind to go into effect. The law, which was signed by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in May, bans abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected, which can be before women even know they are pregnant. Opponents of the new law say it would outlaw 85% of abortions in the state.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy