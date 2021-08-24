Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hilo, HI

Hilo events coming up

Posted by 
Hilo Today
Hilo Today
 7 days ago

(HILO, HI) Hilo has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Hilo:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20nivg_0bbPdUNN00

Hilo Farmers Market

Hilo, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: Corner of Kamehameha Avenue and, Mamo St, Hilo, HI

Season: Year Round Market Hours:Market on Daily, 7AM - 3PM Location:400 Kamehameha Avenue

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3M89Ss_0bbPdUNN00

Yu-Gi-Oh Advanced Constructed Tournament

Hilo, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 305 Wailuku Dr Suite 7, Hilo, HI

Advanced Constructed Format. Entry: $5.00 Prize Support: Booster Packs (in stock) plus OTS packs. Y Seating is limited due to COVID 19. Reserving a spot is recommended.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38KiQG_0bbPdUNN00

Sunday Services

Hilo, HI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:30 AM

Address: 840 Kupulau Road, Hilo, HI 96720

Join us for a time of engaging worship and a relevant message.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Hilo Today

Hilo Today

Hilo, HI
84
Followers
199
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

With Hilo Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hilo, HI
City
Wailuku, HI
Local
Hawaii Government
Hilo, HI
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ots#Y Seating#Covid 19
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
CNN

The Texas abortion law is a reminder of the Supreme Court stakes for Democrats

(CNN) — Sometimes doing nothing can be hugely impactful. That's exactly what happened late Tuesday night, when the Supreme Court refused to intercede to block Texas' restrictive abortion law, making it the most stringent of its kind to go into effect. The law, which was signed by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in May, bans abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected, which can be before women even know they are pregnant. Opponents of the new law say it would outlaw 85% of abortions in the state.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy