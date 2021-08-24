Hilo events coming up
(HILO, HI) Hilo has a full slate of live events coming up.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Hilo:
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM
Address: Corner of Kamehameha Avenue and, Mamo St, Hilo, HI
Season: Year Round Market Hours:Market on Daily, 7AM - 3PM Location:400 Kamehameha Avenue
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 PM
Address: 305 Wailuku Dr Suite 7, Hilo, HI
Advanced Constructed Format. Entry: $5.00 Prize Support: Booster Packs (in stock) plus OTS packs. Y Seating is limited due to COVID 19. Reserving a spot is recommended.
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:30 AM
Address: 840 Kupulau Road, Hilo, HI 96720
Join us for a time of engaging worship and a relevant message.
