Hilo events coming up

(HILO, HI) Hilo has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Hilo:

Hilo Farmers Market Hilo, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: Corner of Kamehameha Avenue and, Mamo St, Hilo, HI

Season: Year Round Market Hours:Market on Daily, 7AM - 3PM Location:400 Kamehameha Avenue

Yu-Gi-Oh Advanced Constructed Tournament Hilo, HI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 305 Wailuku Dr Suite 7, Hilo, HI

Advanced Constructed Format. Entry: $5.00 Prize Support: Booster Packs (in stock) plus OTS packs. Y Seating is limited due to COVID 19. Reserving a spot is recommended.

Sunday Services Hilo, HI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:30 AM

Address: 840 Kupulau Road, Hilo, HI 96720

Join us for a time of engaging worship and a relevant message.