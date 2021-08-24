Tupelo calendar: Coming events

(TUPELO, MS) Live events are lining up on the Tupelo calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Tupelo area:

The Wolf Pack Trilogy

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 804 W Jackson St, Tupelo, MS

The Wolf Pack Trilogy at Romie's Grocery, 804 W Jackson St Frnt, Tupelo, MS, US 38804, Tupelo, United States on Sat Aug 28 2021 at 08:00 pm

Almost Jaded at Lone Star Schooner

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 3952 N Gloster St Suite F, Tupelo, MS

Almost Jaded at Lone Star Schooner at Lone Star Schooner Bar & Grill, 3952 North Gloster, Suite F, Tupelo, MS 38804, Tupelo, United States on Tue Aug 24 2021 at 07:00 pm to 09:00 pm

Tupelo Summerfest Fair

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 1879 Coley Rd, Tupelo, MS

Tupelo SummerFest promises to be a great opportunity for residents of our community to start the summer off with a bang! The Biggest Midway in North Mississippi Live Entertainment Arts and Crafts...

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Tupelo, MS 38801

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Centers Of "Social Justice" …Inclusive and Complex Histories

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:30 PM

Address: 1800 Main Street, Tupelo, MS 38801

To commemorate the 58th anniversary of the historic March on Washington and Dr. King’s “I Have A Dream” Speech through this special event