Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sherman, TX

What’s up Sherman: Local events calendar

Posted by 
Sherman Dispatch
Sherman Dispatch
 7 days ago

(SHERMAN, TX) Live events are coming to Sherman.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Sherman area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JCkYP_0bbPdQqT00

5 Year Anniversary!

Sherman, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 4505 Texoma Pkwy, Sherman, TX

5 Year Anniversary! at Automax, 4505 Texoma Pkwy, Sherman, TX, US 75090, Sherman, United States on Sat Aug 28 2021 at 09:00 am to 04:00 pm

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SjaWw_0bbPdQqT00

(FREE) VETERANS & FAMILY RESOURCE EXPO Honoring 9/11

Sherman, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:30 AM

Address: 1707 Baker Road, Sherman, TX 75090

FREE! Get face to face with local veteran resources, and join us to honor first responders for the 20th anniversary of 9/11

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0szmpB_0bbPdQqT00

Wine Dinner: Galicia & Portugal

Sherman, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 115 S Travis St, Sherman, TX

On Tuesday, August 31st we will be highlighting the cuisine and wines of Galicia & Portugal, Spain. Reception at 6:00 pm Dinner at 6:30 pm Tickets are $85 per person (plus tax and gratuity...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hD8rH_0bbPdQqT00

SARA Family Picnic

Sherman, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1800 E Ida Rd, Sherman, TX

SARA's Family Picnic is reserved for SARA members and their family.

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Sherman Dispatch

Sherman Dispatch

Sherman, TX
90
Followers
196
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

With Sherman Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sherman, TX
Government
Local
Texas Government
City
Sherman, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Events#Automax#Galicia Portugal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
CNN

The Texas abortion law is a reminder of the Supreme Court stakes for Democrats

(CNN) — Sometimes doing nothing can be hugely impactful. That's exactly what happened late Tuesday night, when the Supreme Court refused to intercede to block Texas' restrictive abortion law, making it the most stringent of its kind to go into effect. The law, which was signed by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in May, bans abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected, which can be before women even know they are pregnant. Opponents of the new law say it would outlaw 85% of abortions in the state.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy