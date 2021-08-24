What’s up Sherman: Local events calendar
(SHERMAN, TX) Live events are coming to Sherman.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
These events are coming up in the Sherman area:
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM
Address: 4505 Texoma Pkwy, Sherman, TX
5 Year Anniversary! at Automax, 4505 Texoma Pkwy, Sherman, TX, US 75090, Sherman, United States on Sat Aug 28 2021 at 09:00 am to 04:00 pm
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:30 AM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:30 AM
Address: 1707 Baker Road, Sherman, TX 75090
FREE! Get face to face with local veteran resources, and join us to honor first responders for the 20th anniversary of 9/11
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM
Address: 115 S Travis St, Sherman, TX
On Tuesday, August 31st we will be highlighting the cuisine and wines of Galicia & Portugal, Spain. Reception at 6:00 pm Dinner at 6:30 pm Tickets are $85 per person (plus tax and gratuity...
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Address: 1800 E Ida Rd, Sherman, TX
SARA's Family Picnic is reserved for SARA members and their family.
Comments / 0