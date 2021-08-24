Granbury calendar: Coming events

(GRANBURY, TX) Live events are lining up on the Granbury calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Granbury area:

LOCAL TALENT TUESDAY w/ Josh Kennedy Granbury, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 106 N Lambert St, Granbury, TX

Josh Kennedy kicks off at 8PM Happy Hour from 4-7

Ghostly Tales of Granbury Book Party Granbury, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 113 E Bridge St, Granbury, TX

*EXCITING NEWS* Join us for the book release party of The Ghostly Tales of Granbury, a new adaptation of Haunted Granbury by author Brandy Herr. There will be an onsite book signing with the...

Michael Hix Granbury, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 110 N Crockett St, Granbury, TX

A terrific show with all the zany antics one has come to expect from Michael Hix. Featuring great country and rock and roll songs, this is a show that is sure to please. The audience to Michael...

Big River: The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn Granbury, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 133 E Pearl St, Granbury, TX

“Big River: The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn" will be on the Granbury Opera House stage on August 13-September 6, 2021. Mark Twain's timeless classic sweeps us down the mighty Mississippi as the...

BRAVE - Hood Co Granbury, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 500 West Bluebonnet Drive, Granbury, TX 76048

Come learn about ways you can serve, advocate, and support children in foster care! Come find out if you can be BRAVE!