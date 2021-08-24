Cancel
West Bend, WI

Live events on the horizon in West Bend

West Bend Bulletin
(WEST BEND, WI) West Bend is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in West Bend:

Regner Rocks The Bend – Ben Harold

West Bend, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 08:30 PM

Address: 125 N Main St, West Bend, WI

Ben Harold is an American singer-songwriter, musician, and multi-instrumentalist who combines roots, rock, and soul elements to create a unique yet familiar sound that draws people into his...

Authentic Wellness Summer Detox

West Bend, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 301 N Main St, West Bend, WI

Authentic Wellness Summer Detox About this Event With school starting right around the corner- I am desperately seeking an opportunity to Rope things Back In & and get back into a Nice Routine of...

20135 - POUND® Workout

West Bend, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 800 N Main St, West Bend, WI

Come on out and try the POUND® Rockout Workout! Instead of listening to music, you become the music in this exhilarating full-body workout that combines cardio, conditioning, and strength training...

Crusin’ Tuesdays 2021

West Bend, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 1014 S Main St, West Bend, WI

All makes and models and years welcome – cash prizes – dj music – food – ice cream

Back to School Bash

West Bend, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 1111 W Washington St, West Bend, WI

Calling all incoming 5th-8th graders!! Join your friends here at the Y to celebrate one last summer bash before school starts. Swimming, bounce houses, basketball, dodgeball, volleyball, pizza...

With West Bend Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

