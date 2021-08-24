Cowboys stock up, stock down in 2021 preseason: Jaylon Smith among several sinking, Jabril Cox going up

The NFL preseason is all about one thing and one thing only: evaluation. Sure, wins are fun, but not if they come tied to injury at key positions and blah blah blah, you're smart enough to understand how August works. Getting back to the crux of it all, the Dallas Cowboys have been hairline deep (George Jefferson's) in player evaluations, having already trimmed the roster from 90 men last week down to the mandatory count of 85, and they'll now have to go to 80 this week before taking an ax to it ahead of the NFL deadline at the end of August -- slashing it to only 53.