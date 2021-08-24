Roseburg calendar: What's coming up

(ROSEBURG, OR) Roseburg is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Roseburg area:

Umqua River Zen Healing 4-Day Retreat Roseburg, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 5371 Melqua Rd, Roseburg, OR 97470

ARE YOU READY TO DISCOVER YOUR SUPER-POWER? Get in touch with your "Highest Potential" and discover your "Magical Soul Essence" through mind, body, spirit exercises, in the tranquility of the beautiful Umqua River and Umqua River Retreat where we invite you to re-center, rebalance and gain your sense of fearlessness and get in touch with your inner beauty and magic. JOIN US FOR AN UNFORGETTABLE WEEKEND! We will be using The Chi-Builder technology. The Chi-Builder is a sanctuary, a place wher

Paws for a Cause Cocktail Party Roseburg, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 PM

This year we will "Share the Love" by sharing stories about sheltering during the pandemic, addressing the needs brought on by the wildfires and so much more. This is Saving Grace Pet Adoption...

Day Meeting — Umpqua Valley Quilters Guild Roseburg, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Address: 3047 Garden Valley Rd, Roseburg, OR

Membership Meeting. Doors open at 9:30am, for set-up and social time, the meeting begins at 10:00am. Following the business meeting, there is a Show and Share which features creations of Guild...

Violins in the Vineyard Roseburg, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 960 Cal Henry Rd, Roseburg, OR

Join us and enjoy dinner amongst the vines accompanied by live Violins. Your ticket price includes a full dinner. Our menu includes: Hearty Bolognese, Creamy Cheese Polenta, and Panna Cotta. We...

NUT Trail Races Roseburg, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

A Saved Race is one that has been added to your personal directory. You can organized races in lists, and add comments for your own personal reminders and information. You must Create an Account...