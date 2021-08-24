Cancel
Hammond, LA

Hammond events coming up

Hammond Daily
Hammond Daily
 7 days ago

(HAMMOND, LA) Hammond is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Hammond area:

Day Dreamer: Ella Campbell

Hammond, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 217 E Thomas St, Hammond, LA

Mixed media artist Ella Campbell's work will be displayed in a special exhibition titled Day Dreamer in the Mezzanine Gallery at the Hammond Regional Arts Center.

5th Sunday Breakfast

Hammond, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 07:45 AM

Address: 401 W Morris Ave, Hammond, LA

Do you enjoy eating a good breakfast? Do you like to spend time with your Family of Faith? Are you looking to get more involved in our church to help us be a small church making a big impact? If...

The Dominos @ Hot August Night

Hammond, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:45 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 2 W Thomas St, Hammond, LA

Whether it's rockin' the house at parties and class reunions, performing in front of thousands at festivals, performing shows on a cruise or entertaining wedding guests locally or in a French...

Food Truck Friday - #DatPurpleFoodTruck

Hammond, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 11:30 AM

Address: 45050 River Rd, Hammond, LA

PTO is thrilled to bring Phat Mama's Kajun Kitchen #Datpurplefoodtruck to Hammond Eastside for the first ever Food Truck Friday. This is an exclusive event for HEM FACULTY & STAFF. Orders should...

Bronco Jr Live at the Brew!

Hammond, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 120 E Thomas St, Hammond, LA

Bronco Jr is an up and coming Country/Rock artist who you do not want to miss... he has opened for some big acts such as Eli Young Band, Little Texas and more... He will be performing at the Brew...

Hammond Daily

Hammond Daily

Hammond, LA
With Hammond Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

