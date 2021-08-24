Eureka events calendar

(EUREKA, CA) Eureka has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Eureka:

Mixed Media Sign Class

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 10:15 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 11:45 AM

Address: 728 4th St, Eureka, CA

Learn how easy and fun it can be to make your own home decor! In this session, you'll create TWO different unique pieces. The first will be a 16.5"x6" floral Welcome Sign and the other a 6"x6...

Evening of Naughty & Nice

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 09:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 AM

August 27th Attribute of Lyrical Beacon Entertainment Presents an Evening of Naughty and Nice Featuring Sloan Bone of Mo Thugz, Layzie of Bone Thugz-N-Harmony & Bare Elegance Burlesque! Food truck...

Free Meditation in Chinese ~ Weekly Classes: Let's Meditate Eureka

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: https://zoom.us/j/9700172269?pwd=Y2xQT0NhT1Rtak16Z3pTaFQ1Y1Q2QT90, Eureka, CA 95501

Mandarin Online Guided Meditation: Free Weekly Classes. Experience the healing power of Meditation. No prior experience is needed.

BALLISTIC BASICS - HANDGUN OR RIFLE — Ballistic Precision

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 640 W Cedar St, Eureka, CA

Ballistic Basics – Handgun What you will learn: FIREARM SAFETY RULES SAFE HANDLING OF FIREARMS HOW TO IDENTIFY CORRECT AMMUNITION DRY FIRE PRACTICE SHOOTING FUNDEMENTALS TRANSPORTATION & STORAGE...