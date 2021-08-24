Live events coming up in Orangeburg
(ORANGEBURG, SC) Orangeburg has a full slate of live events coming up.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Orangeburg:
Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 02:00 PM
Address: TBD, Orangeburg, SC 29118
Basic Beginners Sewing Instructional Class *learning your sewing machine *process of pattern making *fabric selection *cut & sew
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM
Explore all upcoming make it nasty events in Orangeburg, South Carolina, find information & tickets for upcoming make it nasty events happening in Orangeburg, South Carolina.
Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 PM
Address: 3440 North Road, Orangeburg, SC 29118
We are excited to have the Mylon Hayes family with us on Friday, September 10th at 7 PM. We hope to see you and your family there!!!
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:15 PM
Address: (zoom link will be emailed soon), Orangeburg, SC 29117
Discover the power of your breath to relieve stress, ease anxiety and calm your mind in a free LIVE and interactive session.
Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 11:30 AM
Address: 2386 Chestnut NE, Orangeburg, SC 29115
Community clinics provide affordable, convenient walk-in veterinary services. Event RSVPs, reservations or appointments are not accepted.
Comments / 0