Orangeburg, SC

Live events coming up in Orangeburg

Posted by 
Orangeburg Journal
Orangeburg Journal
 7 days ago

(ORANGEBURG, SC) Orangeburg has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Orangeburg:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j3hze_0bbPdBqo00

It’s A Sew Sew Event - Beginners Sewing Class

Orangeburg, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 02:00 PM

Address: TBD, Orangeburg, SC 29118

Basic Beginners Sewing Instructional Class *learning your sewing machine *process of pattern making *fabric selection *cut & sew

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09BDxH_0bbPdBqo00

Nasty Night Owt

Orangeburg, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Explore all upcoming make it nasty events in Orangeburg, South Carolina, find information & tickets for upcoming make it nasty events happening in Orangeburg, South Carolina.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jhlUU_0bbPdBqo00

Friday Night Singing with the Mylon Hayes Family

Orangeburg, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 3440 North Road, Orangeburg, SC 29118

We are excited to have the Mylon Hayes family with us on Friday, September 10th at 7 PM. We hope to see you and your family there!!!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JVvyi_0bbPdBqo00

Beyond Breath - An Introduction to SKY Breath Meditation - Orangeburg

Orangeburg, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:15 PM

Address: (zoom link will be emailed soon), Orangeburg, SC 29117

Discover the power of your breath to relieve stress, ease anxiety and calm your mind in a free LIVE and interactive session.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ae6xJ_0bbPdBqo00

VIP Petcare at Petsense

Orangeburg, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 11:30 AM

Address: 2386 Chestnut NE, Orangeburg, SC 29115

Community clinics provide affordable, convenient walk-in veterinary services. Event RSVPs, reservations or appointments are not accepted.

