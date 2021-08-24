Live events coming up in Orangeburg

(ORANGEBURG, SC) Orangeburg has a full slate of live events coming up.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Orangeburg:

It's A Sew Sew Event - Beginners Sewing Class Orangeburg, SC

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 02:00 PM

Address: TBD, Orangeburg, SC 29118

Basic Beginners Sewing Instructional Class *learning your sewing machine *process of pattern making *fabric selection *cut & sew

Nasty Night Owt Orangeburg, SC

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Explore all upcoming make it nasty events in Orangeburg, South Carolina, find information & tickets for upcoming make it nasty events happening in Orangeburg, South Carolina.

Friday Night Singing with the Mylon Hayes Family Orangeburg, SC

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 3440 North Road, Orangeburg, SC 29118

We are excited to have the Mylon Hayes family with us on Friday, September 10th at 7 PM. We hope to see you and your family there!!!

Beyond Breath - An Introduction to SKY Breath Meditation - Orangeburg Orangeburg, SC

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:15 PM

Address: (zoom link will be emailed soon), Orangeburg, SC 29117

Discover the power of your breath to relieve stress, ease anxiety and calm your mind in a free LIVE and interactive session.

VIP Petcare at Petsense Orangeburg, SC

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 11:30 AM

Address: 2386 Chestnut NE, Orangeburg, SC 29115

Community clinics provide affordable, convenient walk-in veterinary services. Event RSVPs, reservations or appointments are not accepted.