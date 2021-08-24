Coming soon: Salina events

(SALINA, KS) Salina is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Salina:

SouthWind Outlaws at District Eat and Play in Salina, Ks. Salina, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 2259 S 9th St #75 in Central Mall (old Sears, Salina, KS

SouthWind Outlaws will be Rockin' the bar at The District in Salina, Kansas located in the Mall. Come out and Have a Good Time rockin' with us. Party Time!!

American Legion Riders Chapter 62 Salina, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:45 PM

ALR Poker Run is Aug. 28th. The process helps the Wounded Warriors and their families in Fort Riley. It’s not to late to give your donations to any ALR member. Your help is greatly appreciated...

Profiling Teen Killers, School Shooters, Mass Murderers and Serial Killers Salina, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 3770 Yost Drive, Salina, KS 67401

Join the hottest training in the world- Phil Chalmers' Profiling Teen Killers, School Shooters, Mass Murderers and Serial Killers.

Men's Encounter Salina, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 2601 N Ohio St, Salina, KS

Flint Hills Men's Encounter at Webster Conference Center, Salina, KS. For more information and to register, please visit: https://encounterthecross.com/men/ Also check out other Business Events in...

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 303 E Iron Ave, Salina, KS

AUDITIONS! HONK! JR (CTA Fall Musical) Book byAnthony Drewe Music byGeorge Stiles Lyrics byAnthony Drewe AUGUST 27 | 4:00pm Doors Open | 3:30 PM >Please have audition form filled out and be ready...