Beaufort, SC

Live events coming up in Beaufort

Posted by 
Beaufort Voice
Beaufort Voice
 7 days ago

(BEAUFORT, SC) Live events are lining up on the Beaufort calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Beaufort:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X8O41_0bbPd5dh00

An Evening with Mystery Novelist Linda Lovely, Author of With Neighbors Like These

Beaufort, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 601 Bladen St, Beaufort, SC

The Pat Conroy Literary Center will host an evening with Linda Lovely, author of the new Lowcountry mystery, With Neighbors Like These, on August 31, at 6:00 p.m.\n

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CXmTQ_0bbPd5dh00

Saturday morning Paddle and SUP Yoga

Beaufort, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Take your yoga practice to the next level and experience SUP Yoga in a safe, beautiful and private environment! Our practice starts with a discussion of equipment, quick paddle lesson and a short...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05pD1f_0bbPd5dh00

Blood Drive at BA

Beaufort, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Be someone's miracle and donate blood on Tuesday, August 31 from 11am until 4pm. The Blood Bus will be parked in the BA parking lot, please pre-register below visit www.oneblood.org/donate-now and...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0acWTs_0bbPd5dh00

Weekly Waterfront Yoga with Go Yoga Jo

Beaufort, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Address: Bay St, Beaufort, SC

Waterfront yoga with Go Yoga Jo at the Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park. Yoga will begin at 9:30am. Look for the vertical teal banner and arrive early to drop your $10 suggested donation in the...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MzsyM_0bbPd5dh00

How to crochet a cardigan - Coastal Knitting

Beaufort, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 900 Port Republic St, Beaufort, SC

Learn to Make a Crochet Cardigan at Coastal Knitting About this Event Who is this class for? Anyone who can crochet a chain, double crochet and single crochet. If you have made dish cloths or...

Learn More

Beaufort Voice

Beaufort Voice

Beaufort, SC
