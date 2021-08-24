Cancel
Del Rio, TX

Del Rio calendar: Events coming up

 7 days ago

(DEL RIO, TX) Del Rio is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Del Rio area:

VIP Petcare at Petsense

Del Rio, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Address: 2413 Veterans Blvd., Del Rio, TX 78840

Community clinics provide affordable, convenient walk-in veterinary services. Event RSVPs, reservations or appointments are not accepted.

Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Clinic

Del Rio, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 2205 Veterans Blvd, Del Rio, TX

Every Friday of August 2021 August 6 August 13 August 20 August 27 3:00pm - 7:00pm No appointment required For Pfizer: Individuals 12 or older are eligible For J&J: Individuals 18 or older are...

MR. AND CO. BLOCK PARTY

Del Rio, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Come join us for round two of our MR. AND CO. BLOCK PARTY! We’ll have vendors, food, music, games, photo booths, and so much more! Also check out other Parties in Del Rio , Entertainment Events in...

Disturbin the Border car and truck show

Del Rio, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

All car-show events in Del Rio, Texas. Here you can find more information about Upcoming events in Del Rio like parties, concerts, meets,shows, sports, club, reunion, Performance

Childbirth Basic Training Workshop - 2 day event Sept 4th & 11th

Del Rio, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 12:30 PM

Address: 501 W Cantu Rd Ste 500, del rio, TX 78840

Comfort measures (relaxing, massage, communicating with your partner), Normal stages of Labor, Top 10 Tips for birth partner

