Muskogee, OK

Muskogee events coming up

Muskogee Updates
 7 days ago

(MUSKOGEE, OK) Muskogee has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Muskogee:

Family Movie Night

Muskogee, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Bring your whole families to a movie in the gym! Bring chairs, pillows, blankets, and comfy clothes are a plus!! There'll be popcorn, sweets, drinks and a movie!! Also check out other...

Native American Basket Weaving Class Muskogee Adult/Kid

Muskogee, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Students will be able to make and take the basket home. They will learn the ancient technique of the Southeastern Single-Wall baskets, learn a new skill, use problem solving, physical therapy...

SFST Refresher with Drugs that Impair, Muskogee Sept 28, 2021

Muskogee, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 2200 S. 32nd St, Muskogee, OK 74401

THIS TRAINING PROGRAM IS INTENDED FOR THE PURPOSE OF REFRESHER TRAINING ONLY. THIS PROGRAM IS NOT A SUBSTITUTE FOR NHTSA/IACP SFST Initial

Dream for a Cure ....Adult Prom for a Cure

Muskogee, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 300 West Martin Luther King Street, Muskogee, OK 74401

Must be 21 of age to attend this event. Proceeds benefits the American Cancer Society & the fight against cancer

Oklahoma Mechanical Journeyman Exam Prep

Muskogee, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 2403 N 41st St E, Muskogee, OK

Prep for the Oklahoma Mechanical Journeyman exam. Prerequisites: Either 6,000 hours of documented HVAC experience or be a graduate of an approved Construction Industries Board (CIB) 1,000 hour...

Muskogee Updates

Muskogee, OK
ABOUT

With Muskogee Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

