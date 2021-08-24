Live events on the horizon in Fort Walton Beach

(FORT WALTON BEACH, FL) Live events are coming to Fort Walton Beach.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Fort Walton Beach:

Emerald Coast Father Daughter Princess Ball FWB Fort Walton Beach, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Address: 788 Beal Parkway Northwest, Fort Walton Beach, FL 32547

An enchanted evening for princesses ages 3-13 and their fathers

Fort Walton, FL ServSafe® Manager Exam Fort Walton Beach, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: Fort Walton, FL ServSafe® Certification, Fort Walton, FL 32548

This is an In-Person ServSafe® Manager Exam Session that is held at the regularly scheduled ServSafe® Manager Exam & Instructor-Led Course.

Octoberfest at Props Brewery Fort Walton Beach, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 125 Lovejoy Road Northwest, Fort Walton Beach, FL 32548

Join us for the 5th annual Oktoberfest at Props Craft Brewery featuring all things German beer, music & food!