Live events Crossville — what’s coming up

(CROSSVILLE, TN) Live events are lining up on the Crossville calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Crossville:

Mirror Lake Blast Crossville, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 03:45 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Every Monday Night at The Grove Bands are subject to change, and all concerts are weather permitting. May 31st - FoxFire NewGrass Band June 7th - Memory Road June 14th - Soul Fissh June 21st ...

3D Printing: Safety & Basic Use Crossville, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 2569 Cook Rd, Crossville, TN

In this Safety and Basic Use class, learn to use a 3D printer. Become familiar with the CAD design software and create and print your own creation! Project: 3D printed name tag Prerequisites: None...

Guided Hike @ SQ Crossville, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 7012 Peavine Rd, Crossville, TN

Guided Hikes Flyer Each week join us for a guided hike on one of Fairfield Glade's beautiful trails.. Approx 2miles

TCAT Graduation Ceremony Crossville, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 100 Braun St, Crossville, TN

TCAT Graduation Ceremony is on Facebook. To connect with TCAT Graduation Ceremony, join Facebook today.

VIP Petcare at Petsense Crossville, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:30 PM

Address: 68 The Crossings, Crossville, TN 38555

Community clinics provide affordable, convenient walk-in veterinary services. Event RSVPs, reservations or appointments are not accepted.