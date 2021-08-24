Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minot, ND

Live events Minot — what’s coming up

Posted by 
Minot Post
Minot Post
 7 days ago

(MINOT, ND) Live events are lining up on the Minot calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Minot:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dMOTN_0bbPcdBz00

Sertoma Seltzer and Beerfest

Minot, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 2005 East Burdick Expressway, Minot, ND 58701

It's the Seltzer and Beer Tasting Event of the Season. Sample a variety of Seltzers and Beers plus Food, Music, FREE Axe Throwing and more!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bjPDJ_0bbPcdBz00

Welcome Bingo

Minot, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 500 University Ave W, Minot, ND

Join us for an event hosted by MSU Life! Specific event details, reminders and updates can be found by visiting MSU Life on Instagram or Facebook. Event is free with a current MSU student...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bfXRG_0bbPcdBz00

Minot Farmers Market

Minot, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1300 4th Ave NW, Minot, ND

Season: Summer Market Hours: July - October, 2021 Tuesdays, 4pm - 7pmThursdays and Saturdays, 9 am - 12 pm Location: Parking lot of Oak Park, 1300 4th Avenue

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qanfv_0bbPcdBz00

Cub Scout Info & Sign-Up

Minot, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 6900 US-2, Minot, ND

Learn about Cub Scouts and the fun things we do! In Scouting, elementary-age boys and girls start with their best right now selves and grow into their very best future selves! The fun, hands-on...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GDQj2_0bbPcdBz00

MOTOR MAGIC

Minot, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 2005 E Burdick Expy, Minot, ND

MOTOR MAGIC at North Dakota State Fair, 2005 Burdick Expy E, Minot, ND 58701, Minot, United States on Fri Aug 27 2021 at 11:00 am to Mon Aug 30 2021 at 09:00 pm

Learn More

Comments / 0

Minot Post

Minot Post

Minot, ND
45
Followers
198
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

With Minot Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Minot, ND
Minot, ND
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Nd Join#Msu Life#Nd Learn#Cub Scouts#Nd Motor#Nd 58701
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Texas StatePosted by
CNN

The Texas abortion law is a reminder of the Supreme Court stakes for Democrats

(CNN) — Sometimes doing nothing can be hugely impactful. That's exactly what happened late Tuesday night, when the Supreme Court refused to intercede to block Texas' restrictive abortion law, making it the most stringent of its kind to go into effect. The law, which was signed by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in May, bans abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected, which can be before women even know they are pregnant. Opponents of the new law say it would outlaw 85% of abortions in the state.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy