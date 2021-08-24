Live events Minot — what’s coming up

(MINOT, ND) Live events are lining up on the Minot calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Minot:

Sertoma Seltzer and Beerfest Minot, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 2005 East Burdick Expressway, Minot, ND 58701

It's the Seltzer and Beer Tasting Event of the Season. Sample a variety of Seltzers and Beers plus Food, Music, FREE Axe Throwing and more!

Welcome Bingo Minot, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 500 University Ave W, Minot, ND

Join us for an event hosted by MSU Life! Specific event details, reminders and updates can be found by visiting MSU Life on Instagram or Facebook. Event is free with a current MSU student...

Minot Farmers Market Minot, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1300 4th Ave NW, Minot, ND

Season: Summer Market Hours: July - October, 2021 Tuesdays, 4pm - 7pmThursdays and Saturdays, 9 am - 12 pm Location: Parking lot of Oak Park, 1300 4th Avenue

Cub Scout Info & Sign-Up Minot, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 6900 US-2, Minot, ND

Learn about Cub Scouts and the fun things we do! In Scouting, elementary-age boys and girls start with their best right now selves and grow into their very best future selves! The fun, hands-on...

MOTOR MAGIC Minot, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 2005 E Burdick Expy, Minot, ND

MOTOR MAGIC at North Dakota State Fair, 2005 Burdick Expy E, Minot, ND 58701, Minot, United States on Fri Aug 27 2021 at 11:00 am to Mon Aug 30 2021 at 09:00 pm