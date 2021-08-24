Live events on the horizon in Kalispell

(KALISPELL, MT) Live events are lining up on the Kalispell calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Kalispell area:

Heated Power Yoga Kalispell, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 09:15 AM

Address: 203 Business Center Loop suite b, Kalispell, MT

Heated Power Yoga at 9:00 AM MDT on August 24 offered by Emma Ek. This heated yoga class will wake you up and get you ready for your day with an invigorating sweat session. Expect a workout as you...

Wild Rivers Film Tour Kalispell Kalispell, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 3250 U.S. Highway 2 East, Kalispell, MT 59901

The Wild Rivers Film Tour returns for its 6th year! Films celebrate wild rivers, the people who love them, and the need to protect them.

Week of Welcome Kalispell, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 777 Grandview Dr, Kalispell, MT

During Week of Welcome (WOW) we gear up for the new school year and welcome all our students. To introduce students to our campus community, we host a number of activities and programs so students...

Starts at: Wed Dec 12, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Dec 12, 07:30 PM

Address: 2593 Hwy 2 East, Kalispell, MT 59901

$45 per painter - Sip, Socialize and Paint in a fun, relaxing environment!

Unmasked Masquerade Raising Awareness on Domestic Violence Kalispell, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 1840 Highway 93 South, Kalispell, MT 59901

An educational event to bring awareness about domestic violence in the Flathead Valley Masquerade costumes/masks highly encouraged