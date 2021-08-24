Cancel
Longview, WA

Coming soon: Longview events

Posted by 
Longview News Flash
Longview News Flash
 7 days ago

(LONGVIEW, WA) Longview has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Longview:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10H7Yx_0bbPcRY900

FREE Vaccine and Dental Clinic

Longview, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 907 Douglas St, Longview, WA

Stop by Youth and Family Link for your COVID-19 vaccine and a FREE dental check-up. No appointments or sign-ups are necessary. This event is a partnership between Youth and Family Link, Kaiser...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26noDv_0bbPcRY900

Kelso Business & Community Association August Meeting

Kelso, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Address: 405 Allen St, Kelso, WA

Do you live or work in Kelso? Join the Kelso Business and Community Group as we discuss and implement community initiatives, create partnerships, and develop projects that make Kelso a great place...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2J5mrQ_0bbPcRY900

LSC Family Fun Color Run

Longview, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

The LSC Family Fun Color Run is on Saturday August 28, 2021.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PQA78_0bbPcRY900

CRCMF 2021 - further details coming soon — Robert Davis Music

Longview, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 12:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: 1428 22nd Ave, Longview, WA

Plans for the 2021 Columbia River Chamber Music Festival are underway! Please check back for updates as the calendar is finalized.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZB3Mg_0bbPcRY900

Funeral service for Delbert "Bud" Alston

Longview, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Address: 2614 Ocean Beach Hwy, Longview, WA

View Delbert "Bud" Alston's obituary, send flowers and sign the guestbook.

Longview News Flash

Longview News Flash

Longview, WA
