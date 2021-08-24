Mt Pleasant calendar: Events coming up
(MT PLEASANT, MI) Mt Pleasant has a full slate of live events coming up.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Mt Pleasant:
Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:30 AM
Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 11:00 AM
Address: 331 N Main St, Mt Pleasant, MI
Season:Summer Market Hours: May 6, 2021 - October 28, 2021Thursday, 7:30am - 2pm Location: Island Park-South Shelter
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM
Join me for the 4th annual For Arts Sake Art Sale!! Vendor space is available for this event writhin the blocked off street on Broadway. We will be sharing the space with the farmers market like...
Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 07:00 PM
Address: 5093 East Remus Road, Mount Pleasant, MI 48858
Come join us for Boots & Beer, a Parking Lot Affair to benefit our 3,2,1...Blast Off! exhibit.
Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 08:00 AM
Address: 250 E Preston, Mt Pleasant, MI
Join us in Central Michigan University's Baber Room Gallery within the Charles V. Park Library August 2nd - Sept 29th to experience the exquisite photographic work of two artists and their...
Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM
Address: 5093 E Remus Rd, Mt Pleasant, MI
Mt. Pleasant Discovery Museum is a fun interactive museum for kids ages 0-12. The Mt. Pleasant Discovery Museum’s mission is to enhance the community by inspiring creativity, learning, and...
