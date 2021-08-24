Mt Pleasant calendar: Events coming up

(MT PLEASANT, MI) Mt Pleasant has a full slate of live events coming up.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Mt Pleasant:

Mount Pleasant Farmers Market Mt Pleasant, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 331 N Main St, Mt Pleasant, MI

Season:Summer Market Hours: May 6, 2021 - October 28, 2021Thursday, 7:30am - 2pm Location: Island Park-South Shelter

Art Sale Info. for Artists Mt Pleasant, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Join me for the 4th annual For Arts Sake Art Sale!! Vendor space is available for this event writhin the blocked off street on Broadway. We will be sharing the space with the farmers market like...

Boots & Beer, A Parking Lot Affair Mount Pleasant, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 5093 East Remus Road, Mount Pleasant, MI 48858

Come join us for Boots & Beer, a Parking Lot Affair to benefit our 3,2,1...Blast Off! exhibit.

Of Memory and Relation - Photos by Rebecca Zeiss and Liz Allen Mt Pleasant, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 250 E Preston, Mt Pleasant, MI

Join us in Central Michigan University's Baber Room Gallery within the Charles V. Park Library August 2nd - Sept 29th to experience the exquisite photographic work of two artists and their...

Play & Discover @ Mt. Pleasant Discovery Museum Mt Pleasant, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 5093 E Remus Rd, Mt Pleasant, MI

Mt. Pleasant Discovery Museum is a fun interactive museum for kids ages 0-12. The Mt. Pleasant Discovery Museum’s mission is to enhance the community by inspiring creativity, learning, and...