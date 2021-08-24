Cancel
Intel lands deal that could help U.S. solve its semiconductor problem

By Cromwell Schubarth
bizjournals
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIntel Corp. on Monday said it has been awarded a Pentagon contract for foundry that's part of a program to bolster semiconductor manufacturing in the United States. The Santa Clara-based chip giant said in a release that it will join International Business Machines Corp., Synopsys Inc., Cadence Design Systems Inc. and others in the RAMP-C program — short for Rapid Assured Microelectronics Prototypes-Commercial.

