Intel lands deal that could help U.S. solve its semiconductor problem
Intel Corp. on Monday said it has been awarded a Pentagon contract for foundry that's part of a program to bolster semiconductor manufacturing in the United States. The Santa Clara-based chip giant said in a release that it will join International Business Machines Corp., Synopsys Inc., Cadence Design Systems Inc. and others in the RAMP-C program — short for Rapid Assured Microelectronics Prototypes-Commercial.www.bizjournals.com
