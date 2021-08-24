Galveston calendar: Coming events

(GALVESTON, TX) Galveston has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Galveston area:

Jean Laffite Revealed Lecture and Book Signing Galveston, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 01:30 PM

Address: 2328 Broadway Avenue J, Galveston, TX 77550

REVISIT THIS LECTURE WITH THE AUTHORS AND DISCOVER THEIR LATEST FINDINGS

Mandala Earth Flow Galveston, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: Seawall, Galveston, TX 77550

Jessica of Chandra Yoga, acclaimed Artist, Reginald Adams, and Susie Hernandez of Gongsia Sacred Sound Sessions present Mandala Earth Flow.

Al's Authentic Tours Galveston, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 860 Rosenberg Street, Galveston, TX 77550

I take people on an authentic experience of history and Paranormal activity of Galveston.

Caribbean Unleashed 3.0 Galveston, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jan 01, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Feb 02, 08:00 PM

Address: 2502 Harborside Drive, Galveston, TX 77550

8 Day Eastern Caribbean Cruise Sat, Jan 29, 2022 - Sun, Feb 6, 2022

Texas Game Warden Association Presents the CastAway Rods Guppy Cup Kidfish Galveston, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:30 AM

Address: Pier 21, Galveston, TX 77550

This year’s FREE event will be at Pier 21 located in Galveston, TX on September 25, 2021.