Galveston calendar: Coming events
(GALVESTON, TX) Galveston has a full slate of live events coming up.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Galveston area:
Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 12:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 01:30 PM
Address: 2328 Broadway Avenue J, Galveston, TX 77550
REVISIT THIS LECTURE WITH THE AUTHORS AND DISCOVER THEIR LATEST FINDINGS
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM
Address: Seawall, Galveston, TX 77550
Jessica of Chandra Yoga, acclaimed Artist, Reginald Adams, and Susie Hernandez of Gongsia Sacred Sound Sessions present Mandala Earth Flow.
Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 06:30 PM
Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 08:00 PM
Address: 860 Rosenberg Street, Galveston, TX 77550
I take people on an authentic experience of history and Paranormal activity of Galveston.
Starts at: Sat Jan 01, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Feb 02, 08:00 PM
Address: 2502 Harborside Drive, Galveston, TX 77550
8 Day Eastern Caribbean Cruise Sat, Jan 29, 2022 - Sun, Feb 6, 2022
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:30 AM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:30 AM
Address: Pier 21, Galveston, TX 77550
This year’s FREE event will be at Pier 21 located in Galveston, TX on September 25, 2021.
