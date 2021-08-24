Cancel
Galveston, TX

Galveston calendar: Coming events

Galveston Digest
 7 days ago

(GALVESTON, TX) Galveston has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Galveston area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JoOMR_0bbPcHy700

Jean Laffite Revealed Lecture and Book Signing

Galveston, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 01:30 PM

Address: 2328 Broadway Avenue J, Galveston, TX 77550

REVISIT THIS LECTURE WITH THE AUTHORS AND DISCOVER THEIR LATEST FINDINGS

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OA0UJ_0bbPcHy700

Mandala Earth Flow

Galveston, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: Seawall, Galveston, TX 77550

Jessica of Chandra Yoga, acclaimed Artist, Reginald Adams, and Susie Hernandez of Gongsia Sacred Sound Sessions present Mandala Earth Flow.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00lc8J_0bbPcHy700

Al's Authentic Tours

Galveston, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 860 Rosenberg Street, Galveston, TX 77550

I take people on an authentic experience of history and Paranormal activity of Galveston.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VAD0U_0bbPcHy700

Caribbean Unleashed 3.0

Galveston, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jan 01, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Feb 02, 08:00 PM

Address: 2502 Harborside Drive, Galveston, TX 77550

8 Day Eastern Caribbean Cruise Sat, Jan 29, 2022 - Sun, Feb 6, 2022

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wAROr_0bbPcHy700

Texas Game Warden Association Presents the CastAway Rods Guppy Cup Kidfish

Galveston, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:30 AM

Address: Pier 21, Galveston, TX 77550

This year’s FREE event will be at Pier 21 located in Galveston, TX on September 25, 2021.

Galveston Digest

Galveston, TX
With Galveston Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

