Pine Bluff calendar: What's coming up

(PINE BLUFF, AR) Live events are coming to Pine Bluff.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Pine Bluff area:

ASC Adult Workshop: Abstract Stocking and Wire Sculpture Pine Bluff, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Address: 701 South Main Street, Pine Bluff, AR 71601

The Arts & Science Center provides our community with quality adult workshops throughout the year. Follow us on facebook.com/asc701/.

Apologetics on the Block Pine Bluff, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 3820 W 20th Ave, Pine Bluff, AR

Introducing the Apologetics on the Block Conference, a new event hosted by Christ the Redeemer Church in Pine Bluff, AR. The theme of this conference is to explore Christianity: what it is not...

Childbirth Class Series Pine Bluff, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 3117 West 28th Avenue, Pine Bluff, AR 71603

Are you an expecting parent, but aren’t completely sure what to expect in the birthing space? Join our class for tips and info to prepare!

Hunter Education Course Pine Bluff, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 07:00 PM

There is a 3 night course. Monday August 30th, 5:30 - 9:00 Tuesday August 31st, 5:30 - 9:00 Thursday September 2nd, 5:30 - 9:00 Recommended ages are 12 and older. To register for class please go...

Spiritual Revelations Kingdom of God Theological Institute Pre-registration Conference Pine Bluff, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1923 S Olive St, Pine Bluff, AR

Pre-registration conference before the start of the school year. Content presented reflects school curriculum