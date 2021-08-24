Pine Bluff calendar: What's coming up
(PINE BLUFF, AR) Live events are coming to Pine Bluff.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Pine Bluff area:
Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 03:30 PM
Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 05:30 PM
Address: 701 South Main Street, Pine Bluff, AR 71601
The Arts & Science Center provides our community with quality adult workshops throughout the year. Follow us on facebook.com/asc701/.
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM
Address: 3820 W 20th Ave, Pine Bluff, AR
Introducing the Apologetics on the Block Conference, a new event hosted by Christ the Redeemer Church in Pine Bluff, AR. The theme of this conference is to explore Christianity: what it is not...
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Address: 3117 West 28th Avenue, Pine Bluff, AR 71603
Are you an expecting parent, but aren’t completely sure what to expect in the birthing space? Join our class for tips and info to prepare!
Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 03:30 PM
Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 07:00 PM
There is a 3 night course. Monday August 30th, 5:30 - 9:00 Tuesday August 31st, 5:30 - 9:00 Thursday September 2nd, 5:30 - 9:00 Recommended ages are 12 and older. To register for class please go...
Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Address: 1923 S Olive St, Pine Bluff, AR
Pre-registration conference before the start of the school year. Content presented reflects school curriculum
