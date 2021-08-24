Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pine Bluff, AR

Pine Bluff calendar: What's coming up

Posted by 
Pine Bluff Dispatch
Pine Bluff Dispatch
 7 days ago

(PINE BLUFF, AR) Live events are coming to Pine Bluff.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Pine Bluff area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I0L7C_0bbPcEJw00

ASC Adult Workshop: Abstract Stocking and Wire Sculpture

Pine Bluff, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Address: 701 South Main Street, Pine Bluff, AR 71601

The Arts & Science Center provides our community with quality adult workshops throughout the year. Follow us on facebook.com/asc701/.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YKOIJ_0bbPcEJw00

Apologetics on the Block

Pine Bluff, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 3820 W 20th Ave, Pine Bluff, AR

Introducing the Apologetics on the Block Conference, a new event hosted by Christ the Redeemer Church in Pine Bluff, AR. The theme of this conference is to explore Christianity: what it is not...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NLQEX_0bbPcEJw00

Childbirth Class Series

Pine Bluff, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 3117 West 28th Avenue, Pine Bluff, AR 71603

Are you an expecting parent, but aren’t completely sure what to expect in the birthing space? Join our class for tips and info to prepare!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e74vJ_0bbPcEJw00

Hunter Education Course

Pine Bluff, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 07:00 PM

There is a 3 night course. Monday August 30th, 5:30 - 9:00 Tuesday August 31st, 5:30 - 9:00 Thursday September 2nd, 5:30 - 9:00 Recommended ages are 12 and older. To register for class please go...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RxOEs_0bbPcEJw00

Spiritual Revelations Kingdom of God Theological Institute Pre-registration Conference

Pine Bluff, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1923 S Olive St, Pine Bluff, AR

Pre-registration conference before the start of the school year. Content presented reflects school curriculum

Learn More

Comments / 0

Pine Bluff Dispatch

Pine Bluff Dispatch

Pine Bluff, AR
185
Followers
202
Post
22K+
Views
ABOUT

With Pine Bluff Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pine Bluff, AR
Local
Arkansas Government
Pine Bluff, AR
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stand Up Comedy#Ar#The Arts Science Center#Facebook Com Asc701#The Block Conference
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Christianity
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related
Texas StatePosted by
CNN

The Texas abortion law is a reminder of the Supreme Court stakes for Democrats

(CNN) — Sometimes doing nothing can be hugely impactful. That's exactly what happened late Tuesday night, when the Supreme Court refused to intercede to block Texas' restrictive abortion law, making it the most stringent of its kind to go into effect. The law, which was signed by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in May, bans abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected, which can be before women even know they are pregnant. Opponents of the new law say it would outlaw 85% of abortions in the state.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy