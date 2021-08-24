Cancel
Sierra Vista, AZ

Live events on the horizon in Sierra Vista

Sierra Vista Journal
Sierra Vista Journal
 7 days ago

(SIERRA VISTA, AZ) Sierra Vista has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Sierra Vista area:

Teen Build-a-Bowl: part 1

Sierra Vista, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Address: 3020 E Tacoma St, Sierra Vista, AZ

Learn how to build a bowl in this two part program! We will be doing slab bowls, and explaining what that means! In two weeks on September 14, learn how to glaze your bowl. This program is for...

Aqua Zumba

Sierra Vista, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 11:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 12:20 PM

Address: 2900 Martin Luther King Jr Pkwy, Sierra Vista, AZ

Just like Zumba on the land, this class offers a safe, challenging, water-based workout that is cardio conditioning, body toning, and exhilarating. Zumba is a combination of dance and exercise...

Pilates H2O

Sierra Vista, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 03:50 AM

Address: 2900 Martin Luther King Jr Pkwy, Sierra Vista, AZ

Target your core and improve flexibility with this unique water fitness class. Using Pilates exercises, with the natural resistance of water, you will tone abdominals, strengthen your back, and...

Sierra Vista Pride 2021

Sierra Vista, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 161 East Wilcox Drive, Sierra Vista, AZ 85635

Join us for the 1st annual SIERA VISTA PRIDE!!!! This years theme is "Rainbow after the Storm" come celebrate YOU with us on Aug 28th!

Mexican Train Dominoes

Sierra Vista, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 PM

The object is to play off all your dominoes. You play off onto your own train, onto the Cardinal Mexican Train, and onto other players’ “marked” trains. This is a fun game! We have three tables of...

